Back to Nature
2025 February Back to Nature: Snow Report
Date: Session 2: February 8-9 / Session 3: February 14-15
Place: Tsunan, Niigata
Participants: 80 campers, 21 care workers, 5 LITs, 1 graduate, 19 Mirai no Mori staff
Sponsor: KEEN and Costco
In February, we had two snow program sessions full of adventure, learning, and fun in the outdoors. The two weekends in Niigata had a dramatic difference in weather, reminding us how nature provides us with great opportunities to challenge ourselves.
In total, 80 campers participated across the two sessions—42 in Session 2 and 38 in Session 3. For some, this was their first time ever with Mirai no Mori or first time seeing snow, while others were repeaters of both. The group spanned a wide range of ages, from first-year elementary students to those in their final year of middle school, in addition to LITs in high school and graduates, bringing a wonderful mix of personalities and perspectives.
After a warm welcome, orientation, and a review of the two-day schedule, it was time to fuel up with lunch before heading straight into the snow!
Session 2 greeted us with heavy snowfall and the landscape was all white. With extra warm layers and hoods up, the snow didn’t slow anyone down! Instead, it added to the excitement, with campers diving into activities like sledding, snow play, and a big favorite- building snow igloos!
|
Session 3, on the other hand, had clear skies and bright sunshine, with many of us sweating as we played. This session was extra special as KEEN joined as a program sponsor, introducing yuki-ita (Japanese snowboarding on a wooden board) to our campers. Some campers had tried it last year and remembered how to board, while others experienced it for the first time and stood back up after every fall. KEEN volunteers built a special slope with jumps and turns, making it one of the biggest highlights of the weekend.
The night hike on the evening of the first day was another memorable part of both sessions, made even more adventurous by the deep snow. This experience is designed to challenge campers in new ways: walking in the dark required courage, and activities like running through the thick snow, sliding down slopes, or simply standing in silence under the stars gave them a unique way to connect with nature.
On the second day, we made the most of every moment in the snow. Some campers continued projects they had started the day before, like snow igloos and sculptures, while others sought new challenges. Their creativity shined through as they built snowmen, characters, and different snow formations.
At the end of both days, we cleaned up and took time for reflection. Campers shared their favorite moments of the weekend, what they excelled in, and what they wanted to improve for next time. Throughout both sessions, kindness (one of the values we aim to teach campers) was all around. Whether it was helping each other make beds, carrying bags, sharing sleds, or making sure no one forgot their gloves or rental gear, campers supported one another, even those from different care homes.
A huge thank you to Keen, whose support brought an entirely new activity to our campers, and to Costco, whose generous donation of treats—especially the hot chocolate—helped keep us warm on those snowy days.
“This was my last Mirai no Mori program as an LIT and I challenged myself to be the LIT leader for 2 sessions. With many things happening at the same time, I appreciated the feeling of being “one team” with camp staff, graduates and other LITs.” by LIT, grade 12
“I did yuki-ita last year and I was happy KEEN came again. I got so much better and was able to jump without falling by the end of the day!” camper, grade 5
“Since there was so much snow, I was able to build a very big igloo with two rooms and a tunnel!” It was fun to make with new friends.” by camper, grade 6
“I will not forget the moment we were able to sled down the hill with 11 people without letting go of each other until the bottom!” by camper, grade 4
“The Mirai no Mori 5 Values are amazing for the campers’ development, allowing the children to act while thinking about how we want to grow. The opportunity to be praised in front of all the participants for showing these values seemed to make the campers very happy, and many of them remembered being praised in the last program they participated in. I am excited to see more of these opportunities to develop the children’s good qualities.” by care worker
“I was happy to be able to participate in the program and see the children in a way I don’t usually get to see: children taking the initiative to tackle new things, cooperating with others, sometimes fighting, laughing a lot… I felt that every part of the program had a meaning and lesson behind it. Thank you very much for this precious experience!” by care worker
“It was encouraging to see the campers trying again and again on the yuki-ita, always getting back up when they fell. I was also amazed at how quickly the children improved. The most memorable moment for me was at the night hike, when we all laid down on the snow and looked up at the starry sky and felt the great outdoors. I look forward to the opportunity to play with them again!” by KEEN volunteer