2025 February Back to Nature: Snow Report

Date: Session 2: February 8-9 / Session 3: February 14-15

Place: Tsunan, Niigata

Participants: 80 campers, 21 care workers, 5 LITs, 1 graduate, 19 Mirai no Mori staff

Sponsor: KEEN and Costco

In February, we had two snow program sessions full of adventure, learning, and fun in the outdoors. The two weekends in Niigata had a dramatic difference in weather, reminding us how nature provides us with great opportunities to challenge ourselves.

In total, 80 campers participated across the two sessions—42 in Session 2 and 38 in Session 3. For some, this was their first time ever with Mirai no Mori or first time seeing snow, while others were repeaters of both. The group spanned a wide range of ages, from first-year elementary students to those in their final year of middle school, in addition to LITs in high school and graduates, bringing a wonderful mix of personalities and perspectives.

After a warm welcome, orientation, and a review of the two-day schedule, it was time to fuel up with lunch before heading straight into the snow!

Session 2 greeted us with heavy snowfall and the landscape was all white. With extra warm layers and hoods up, the snow didn’t slow anyone down! Instead, it added to the excitement, with campers diving into activities like sledding, snow play, and a big favorite- building snow igloos!

Session 3, on the other hand, had clear skies and bright sunshine, with many of us sweating as we played. This session was extra special as KEEN joined as a program sponsor, introducing yuki-ita (Japanese snowboarding on a wooden board) to our campers. Some campers had tried it last year and remembered how to board, while others experienced it for the first time and stood back up after every fall. KEEN volunteers built a special slope with jumps and turns, making it one of the biggest highlights of the weekend.

The night hike on the evening of the first day was another memorable part of both sessions, made even more adventurous by the deep snow. This experience is designed to challenge campers in new ways: walking in the dark required courage, and activities like running through the thick snow, sliding down slopes, or simply standing in silence under the stars gave them a unique way to connect with nature.

On the second day, we made the most of every moment in the snow. Some campers continued projects they had started the day before, like snow igloos and sculptures, while others sought new challenges. Their creativity shined through as they built snowmen, characters, and different snow formations.

At the end of both days, we cleaned up and took time for reflection. Campers shared their favorite moments of the weekend, what they excelled in, and what they wanted to improve for next time. Throughout both sessions, kindness (one of the values we aim to teach campers) was all around. Whether it was helping each other make beds, carrying bags, sharing sleds, or making sure no one forgot their gloves or rental gear, campers supported one another, even those from different care homes.

A huge thank you to Keen, whose support brought an entirely new activity to our campers, and to Costco, whose generous donation of treats—especially the hot chocolate—helped keep us warm on those snowy days.