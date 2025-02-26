2025 January & February Graduate Program Report

January and February marked a wonderful start to the year for our graduates, with opportunities to reflect on New Year’s resolutions and goals, in addition to participating in the Snow Program as kitchen volunteers!

The first event of the year was the training session for camp staff preparing for the Snow Program. Graduates were invited to a pizza party after the training, where they shared updates and New Year’s resolutions. It was a warm and lively gathering, filled with conversations and reunions.

“Being able to naturally talk to new people is something I can only do at Mirai no Mori. It made me realize once again how much this environment suits me! It was also a great reminder of how important it is to talk to different kinds of people.” by Graduate

Additionally, three graduates celebrated their 20th birthdays this year. A graduate shared beautiful photos of herself in a traditional furisode for the coming of age celebration. Mirai no Mori also celebrated this new chapter with a special “Coming of Age Trophy,” which we showcased in front of campers. Thanks to this amazing in-kind donation from WoodWork, we were able to create this special moment that reinforced the spirit of community and became a motivation for campers who will one day be able to celebrate their 20th birthdays with the trophy as well.

During the 1-night, 2-day Snow Program, graduates played an active role across all three sessions. As kitchen volunteers, they worked with an international team and took the lead in meal preparation, ensuring the entire program ran smoothly. Beyond the kitchen, they spent time playing in the snow with the campers, engaging with current LITs, and serving as inspiring role models.

“As a kitchen volunteer, I had to use English much more than I expected, which made me nervous at first. But I was able to communicate using my phone’s translation function, and it worked out well. I was also really happy to reconnect with campers and care workers from my care home.” by Graduate “I gave my all in the kitchen, in the snow activities, and in supporting the campers. It was a truly fulfilling experience!” by Graduate

Next year, five new LITs will be joining as graduates. As we continue our activities, we will strive to support them in ways that best suit their individual needs!