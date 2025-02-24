2025 Leader in Training program report: Snow program

This year, we held three sessions of snow program in Tsunan, Niigata. There was a lot of snow this year, and it was completely different from our usual life in the Kanto region. The LITs were in supporting roles for the activities in various ways, such as preparing the equipment and tools behind the scenes as well as giving announcements and showing examples in front of the campers. Some program staff also had activity support roles, and the LITs took the lead in managing the tasks, assignments, and schedules and instructed the staff so they could all work together.

This program involved a lot of equipment and tasks during the activities and required preparation and cleaning up, so managing the tasks, schedules, and roles for each member was complex. In addition, members of staff and some LITs were different in each session, so it was a great opportunity to practice communication with a new team every time. During the 3 sessions, we had days of blizzards and days when it was warm enough to be in short sleeves. There was also a schedule change due to the weather, so we had to deal with various conditions and unexpected changes, but the program went very smoothly overall. The LITs were also able to enjoy snow play with campers and staff in between work.

This snow program was the last program with campers this year. Compared to a year ago, they were able to work as a team very efficiently. Many repeating campers also became familiar with LITs as members of Mirai no Mori whom they can rely on and fun to play with.

Some members will be graduating this year, and each of them will move on to a new stage. We are looking forward to seeing how they will utilize the knowledge and skills they gained from their experiences at Mirai no Mori.