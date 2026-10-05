2026 Leader in Training program report: September Rafting

In September, our Leaders in Training (LITs) joined our rafting programs over two full weekends. Rain had threatened to disrupt plans, but both weekends went ahead as scheduled, and campers, LITs, and staff all enjoyed the thrilling river activities.

In addition to the usual behind-the-scenes program tasks such as material management and facilitation support, LITs joined from Friday night on the first weekend to support lunch preparation. They collaborated with Cafe Monaca, a local cafe in Mitake, which provides our special curry lunch, to chop vegetables and mix spices, and they learned about the passion and background behind the owner’s decision to start the business. It was a chance to hear firsthand how a personal goal becomes a real project while testing out their cooking skills too.

Another unique part of this month’s LIT program was a Project Management Workshop hosted by our long-term partner and sponsor Oracle on the second Saturday. LITs framed their own personal goals as “projects” and worked one-on-one with the volunteers to build actionable plans. Along the way, they discovered new benefits and requirements they hadn’t considered before.

Evening discussions with camp staff were also a key part of each program day. The LITs used this time to reflect on what could be improved for the next day, and to re-evaluate the steps they can take now toward their future goals. They put the feedback to use the very next morning.

As the first program since summer camp, this one highlighted how far the LITs have come. They showed proactive attitudes, greater self-awareness, and a readiness to take on personal challenges. They also actively sought guidance from staff and other adults, which we hope becomes a lasting habit.

We look forward to seeing how these experiences, and the connections and reflections that come with them, shape the paths the LITs choose next.