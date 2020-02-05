February Back to Nature: Yukiita Snow Surfing Report

Date: February 1st ~ 2nd, 2020

Place: Tsunan-Chō, Niigata Prefecture

Participants: 30 campers, 8 LIT’s, 7 Care Workers, 8 Team KEEN Staff, 10 staff and volunteers

Sponsor: KEEN

Partner: English Adventure

It’s a special 2 day 1 night Back to Nature program in snow, and all the campers from Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba got so excited to see the snow from the bus windows. Repeater campers took a lead in team activities to get ready to go outside, and campers, LITs and care workers alike rushed outside to play in the snow!

Everyone was eager to know the tips from KEEN instructors, and tried again and again.

Never gave up on trying after falling again and again.

Those who had never played in the snow also never gave up, and the repeaters enjoyed surfing for a great distance down the hill with everyone cheering them on.

There were also those who enjoyed sledding, snowball fight, chasing each other. Each one of us, of course including care workers and staff, had a great time playing in the snow with new friends.

KEEN staff were very friendly as always, supporting the children to make the most of the Yukiita experience, sharing tips for how to surf well. They also shared their comments such as “It was very impactful for me to see that the children never gave up after falling again and again.” and “I am happy to meet everyone and shared this Yukiita fun experience with them.”

In the evening, it was our favorite English Night! It was great opportunity for new campers to get to experience Mirai no Mori activities.



On Sunday morning, it was another great adventure time in the snow, with snowshoeing and snow play.

Throughout weekend, each camper had lots of opportunities to decide on their actions and roles, thinking and acting for themselves. Also, there were many campers who made friends with those who are from different care homes. We would like everyone to join us again at weekend, and camp programs where they can experience lots of new, successful and failing moments for them to learn.

We sincerely hope that this environment and experience will enable them to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to carve out a better future for themselves.

We would like to thank KEEN and all our supporters and volunteers for making this past weekend’s winter adventure possible!