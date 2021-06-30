Get to Know Mirai no Mori Series #3 – Care Home Staff

Through this series, we deliver insights into the institutional care system in Japan, children in it, and Mirai no Mori’s mission. The home staff (care workers) are the adults who are the closest to children in the care system and their biggest supporters. They always accompany children to Mirai no Mori programs with a big smile. In this blog, we will peak into their job and working environment.

Series #3: Care Home Staff

As adults closest to the children, home staff (care workers) watch over children’s growth right by their side, and they spare no effort in seeking children’s best interests. Even to us observing from the side, it is apparent that their jobs are tough. On top of the challenges of taking care of children of different ages and various backgrounds and personalities, supporting children living in care homes requires specialized skills and an enormous amount of patience.

Care workers take care of children’s everyday needs, including housekeeping, laundry, and preparing meals. They also tend to children’s individual needs, such as communicating with schools and after-school programs. However, since many children still suffer from traumatic experiences from their past, caring for them requires specialized skills and knowledge. Since many children stay in touch with their parents and relatives, mediating the communication between them is also a part of the job. Not only are they “care workers” providing care for children, but they are also “family social workers” at the same time. Coordinating with relevant agencies such as Child Guidance Centers is also a crucial part of the job, which requires them to be up to date on laws and systems related to social care, including unique limitations children face at times.

Care workers work in shifts to ensure that round-the-clock care is provided, and it’s not uncommon to be called in outside of their shift to handle emergencies for the children they are caring for. Due to the demanding working environment and the mental hardship of witnessing children’s dark past and struggles, this position has a high turnover rate. A 2014 research reports that more than half (50.5%) of those who directly took care of children had left the job within five years. The average number of care workers who left the position between 2011 to 2014 was 8.5 per home, meaning every home had lost 2-3 staff every year.【1】 A stable and consistent living environment is crucial for the children to overcome their trauma and grow, and yet, it is apparent that securing such an environment is difficult.