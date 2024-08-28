2024 KIWL Charity Run

As the cooler season begins, it’s the perfect time to lace up your running shoes and hit the trails. Join us for this year’s Charity Run!

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or looking for a fun way to stay active, this event offers a range of options to suit all fitness levels while stepping for a better future!



REGISTER NOW!

Date: Sunday, November 10th from 9:30AM

Location: Tamagawa Greenspace

川崎市多摩川緑地バーベキュー広場

https://maps.app.goo.gl/r4Ld5Exmr2R6ZvMX6

Who can join? Everyone is Welcome! Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want a stroll with friends and family, there’s something for everyone: 3km Walk or Run – 10km Run – 21km Run

Participation Fee (donation): 5,000JPY (adults) / 3,000JPY (university students) / 2,000JPY (elementary school to high school students)

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/iLN1o2taMvg2P8YJ7



Event Highlights:

Meet high school students who currently live in care homes and participate in our Leader in Training program, as well as graduates who have been a part of Mirai no Mori programs in the past.

Receive a てぬぐい (Japanese-style handkerchief) personally designed by one of the high school students we support (limited to first 150 registered participants).

Enjoy a competitive edge with running gadgets provided by Eco Marathon to measure speed and time.

Have a chance to win awesom e raffle prizes and awards.

To enter, register with this link with the following information ready!

Name Category Gender (for awards purpose) Distance (ex: adult/10km)

Can’t Join Us in Person?

Participate in our Virtual Run throughout November! Complete 42.195km in a month. Perfect for regular runners, walkers or those with busy schedules. More info at: Virtual Charity Run Challenge 2024

FAQ

What is the schedule going to look like?

9:30-10:15 Reception

10:15-11:00 Opening speech, warm up and raffle announcements

11:00 Start!

Finishing time will highly depend on your distance and speed. Once you are finished, you are free to go!

What are the payment options?

We highly appreciate and recommend completing payment prior to the event via credit card, bank transfer or Paypal. The link for online payment is on the registration form as well as on the follow up confirmation email. As a last resort, payment option on the day of the event is cash only . Refunds are not available.

Is there an age limit of who can attend?

There is no age limit- everyone is welcome!

Who is eligible to win an award?

1st, 2nd and 3rd places of the 10km and 21km run will receive awards (female and male separate).

What if I want to register for a group of people?

We appreciate you registering individually. If you want to register for a group of people, please email us the information of each participant at events@mirai-no-mori.jp : Full name/ category/ gender (for awards purposes)/ distance (ex: Saburo Mirai/ adult/male/ 10k)

What happens if I cannot finish the chosen distance?

It is completely okay if you cannot complete the total distance. You will still receive one raffle ticket for participating.

See you at the starting line!

Hosted by:

Mirai no Mori

KIWL

Eco Marathon

*For inquiries please contact: events@mirai-no-mori.jp