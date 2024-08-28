2024 KIWL Virtual Charity Run Challenge

As a part of our 2024 Charity Run project, we at Mirai no Mori want to make sure we have something for everyone to be part of the movement!

This Virtual Charity Run Challenge is perfect for those who:

Are not available on November 10th or not located in Tokyo to join our in-person Charity Run (link)

Are regular runners who want a convenient way to give back while enjoying their hobby

Are looking for motivation to start running while supporting an important cause

How will this work?

It’s easy! Once registered you will be challenged to run (or walk) 42.195 km within the month of November (11/1-11/30).

Date: Whole month of November

Location: Run (or walk) from anywhere!

Participation Fee: (donation): 5,000JPY (adults) / 3,000JPY (university students)

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/BLiLY2B1C8oiV6pw6

To keep track of your distance and engage with other participants all over Japan and the world, you will be invited to join the “Mirai no Mori Virtual Charity Run Challenge 2024” on Strava, a free online program used to track and share progress with like minded runners!



Event Highlights:

Easy and convenient for busy bees: only 1.4km per day, running or walking!

Although virtual, you will still have the chance to win awesome raffle prizes and awards

FAQ