Upcoming Event
2024 KIWL Virtual Charity Run Challenge
As a part of our 2024 Charity Run project, we at Mirai no Mori want to make sure we have something for everyone to be part of the movement!
This Virtual Charity Run Challenge is perfect for those who:
- Are not available on November 10th or not located in Tokyo to join our in-person Charity Run (link)
- Are regular runners who want a convenient way to give back while enjoying their hobby
- Are looking for motivation to start running while supporting an important cause
How will this work?
It’s easy! Once registered you will be challenged to run (or walk) 42.195 km within the month of November (11/1-11/30).
Date: Whole month of November
Location: Run (or walk) from anywhere!
Participation Fee: (donation): 5,000JPY (adults) / 3,000JPY (university students)
Registration Link: https://forms.gle/BLiLY2B1C8oiV6pw6
To keep track of your distance and engage with other participants all over Japan and the world, you will be invited to join the “Mirai no Mori Virtual Charity Run Challenge 2024” on Strava, a free online program used to track and share progress with like minded runners!
Event Highlights:
- Easy and convenient for busy bees: only 1.4km per day, running or walking!
- Although virtual, you will still have the chance to win awesome raffle prizes and awards
FAQ
- How will I receive my raffle prize?
If you are the lucky winner of the raffle, your prize will be shipped to you (for those in Japan) or emailed (in the case of online vouchers).