★SIGN UP HERE >> http://bit.ly/rugby-connect-2019

Help us empower marginalized youth at the Mirai no Mori Rugby Connect!

Those who are new to Rugby are welcome! We will form teams on the day, practice, then do matches against teams. This is a fundraising event, and all the proceeds will go toward Mirai no Mori programs, including 2020 Touch Rugby weekend program for the children in care homes.

【Event Details】

· Saturday, November 2nd in central Tokyo (TBD)

· 11am-3pm (TBD): Touch Rugby Practice, followed by Team Tournament, raffles

· Participation Fee: JPY3,000 (including charity t-shirt)

· Limited to 100 participants

【Schedule】

10:30 Registration Open

11:00-12:00 Warm up & Team activities

12:00-12:45 Lunch break (please bring your own lunch)

12:45-15:00 Touch Rugby practice and team matches

15:00 Closing

■Why Touch Rugby?

The fearless team spirit of Rugby is known worldwide and it will be celebrated throughout Japan starting this September with the Rugby World Cup! World Rugby’s vision is to promote integrity, respect, solidarity, passion and discipline. These values resonate strongly with Mirai no Mori’s mission to instill valuable life-skills in children, and to think independently and act as a team. Join us in celebrating the passion for Rugby JUST BEFORE the Rugby World Cut Final match!

■Who are joining?

The event will be supported by Rugby Connect committee group, with lots of Rugby lovers in Tokyo community. They will be coaches in each team, sharing their passion with everyone. This will be a perfect opportunity for those who enjoy watching Rugby to actually play and experience the fun with Rugby lovers. Don’t worry about how unexperienced you are, there won’t be winners or losers and it won’t be that competitive!

■What is Mirai no Mori?

Mirai no Mori is an NPO that creates and operates life-changing outdoor programs for abused, neglected, and orphaned youth of Japan. Our programs are designed for children in care-home to acquire skills and knowledge, through their own experience, to be able to choose and create their own path for the future.

■Ways to support