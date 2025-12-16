2025 December Back to Nature: Christmas Report with Robert Half & Protiviti

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 7 campers, 2 LITs, 1 graduate, 3 care workers, 6 Mirai no Mori staff, 10 sponsors

Sponsor: Robert Half & Protiviti

In-Kind Donors & Pro-Bono partners: Costco, Build+, Cartier

To close out the year, we held our final Back to Nature program of 2025, a Christmas program in Mitake generously sponsored by Robert Half & Protiviti who brought 10 enthusiastic volunteers with festive spirit. Robert Half & Protiviti has supported Mirai no Mori throughout the year through multiple touchpoints with campers, Leaders In Training (LIT), and graduates, making it especially meaningful to celebrate our final program of the year together.

In a room filled with Christmas decorations, festive outfits worn by our camp staff volunteers, and holiday music playing in the background, all participants gathered in the morning for orientation. We introduced everyone present and moved into our teams, mixing campers with volunteers from Robert Half & Protiviti and camp staff. During this time, we create the opportunity for campers to step up as team leaders, connect with supportive adult role models, and practice communication and teamwork. Each team selected its team name, including “Team Christmas Present,” “Team Candy Cane.” and “Team Ginger Cookie” and we began the day with a quiz on Christmas traditions around the world.

One of the unique strengths of Mirai no Mori is the diversity of our camp staff and volunteers. We are proud to expose children to different cultures, traditions, and ways of thinking, helping them broaden their horizons and spark new ideas. Christmas is the great opportunity to do this, as something familiar and fun, but also rich in different customs.

After learning global Christmas facts, we moved into the morning’s main activity: Christmas Bingo. Participants were challenged to complete a bingo sheet by interviewing others about their Christmas experiences and knowledge. For example, campers looked for someone who could say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish; someone that has prepared cookies and milk for Santa Claus; someone that has their own stocking. This was a very engaging game that inspired curiosity and stepping out of one’s comfort zone to speak with new people.

After the morning activities, we enjoyed a karaage bento lunch and international sweets for desserts! This time, campers tried flavors from Germany, Poland and Italy thanks to our in-kind donors.

After returning indoors, we began Christmas crafts. We revisited the meaning of Christmas as a season of giving. Many children associate the holiday with receiving presents, and we introduced the idea that in order to receive, someone is giving. We encouraged campers to create handmade letters and crafts for those they want to show appreciation to.

With a wide variety of materials- pine cones, ribbons, wooden slices, festive tape and stickers, pens, hot glue guns, googly eyes, and more- their creativity came alive. Some campers took time to think about what they wanted to create, while others jumped in immediately. By the end, everyone had created something unique, either to keep or to give, and many exchanged handmade gifts with friends, volunteers, or staff.

To close the program, we held a special Christmas gift-giving session. Robert Half & Protiviti employees had helped assemble the stockings earlier in the Tokyo office, and it was heartwarming for them to see the children receive the very stockings they helped prepare. We also welcomed a graduate, now a young adult who grew up in a care home himself, who returned as Santa Claus for the day. Before receiving their gifts, campers ages 6 to 15 thoughtfully shared reflections on their past year and goals they hope to work on in 2026.

“This year, my most fun memory was going to Summer Camp for the first time. My favorite part was catching bugs, and next year I want to go again and find even more new bugs.” by camper, grade 2

“In 2025, I became an LIT Trainee for the first time. Next year, I want to keep the momentum going by officially becoming an LIT, while also doing my best in my first year of high school.” by camper, grade 9 “This year, I was reunited with a child I used to be in charge of in the past. Seeing her growth and how confident she is at Mirai no Mori was deeply impactful, and I want to carry that feeling into the new year.” by care worker “I had just as much, if not more, fun than the children! I want to join more Mirai no Mori events next year.” by sponsor

We ended the day with reflection time. Campers spoke in their teams about what they found meaningful, fun, or challenging throughout the day. After sharing aloud, they wrote in their journals, which they were able to take home, along with a special Mirai no Mori Christmas stamp.

As we finish the year, we’re reminded of how important it is to stay connected with the children throughout all seasons, experiencing their growth first hand. A heartfelt thank you to Robert Half & Protiviti for sponsoring yet another meaningful program this year. We look forward to carrying this program’s magic into 2026.