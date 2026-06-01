2026 Leader in Training program report: May Kikori

Last weekend, three of our Leaders in Training (LITs) headed to Takao as members of the behind-the-scenes support team for our Kikori program, which featured a hands-on bamboo cutting activity.

As a management team, the LITs handled logistics and ensured the program ran smoothly for the campers. The group operated under the guidance of an experienced LIT leader and included a brand-new LIT who had never experienced a Kikori program before, but stepped up with a drive to tackle real-time project management and public speaking.

Throughout the day, LITs took ownership of time-sensitive logistics, including:

Gear & Tool Management: Preparing, organizing, and safely putting away all the specific forestry tools and gear before and after the bamboo cutting.

Flow & Logistics: Managing lunch logistics and always staying one step ahead of the campers’ schedule to prevent bottlenecks.

Setting the Standard: Showing examples during headcount and reflection times to motivate campers.

LITs strategically organized task assignments based on each member’s strengths, such as delegating lunch announcements to the teammate best suited for the job. There were also newly updated program materials, meaning they had to navigate small changes that forced them to practice their adaptability.

After the Saturday program, LITs and Mirai no Mori staff headed to the mall for a fun dinner and dessert, followed by an evening mini-seminar titled “What is a Team?” This session allowed the LITs to take a step back and reflect on how individuals with different backgrounds and strengths can come together to achieve a shared goal.

This was the second weekend program of the 2026 LIT batch, and members are already starting to be a well-functioning team. We hope they ended the weekend with insightful takeaways from both the seminar and program that they can utilize in their daily lives!