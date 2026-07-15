Back to Nature
2026 July Back to Nature: Hiking Report with FedEx
Date: Sunday, July 12th, 2026
Place: Mitake, Tokyo
Participants: 15 campers, 2 LITs, 6 care workers, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 8 sponsors
Sponsor: FedEx
Our July hiking program welcomed campers from Tokyo care homes in Mitake for a 4km trek through the mountains, greeted by cool breezes amidst the hot and humid day. Campers ranged from first graders all the way up to final-year middle school students, gathering together with diverse role models from our sponsor FedEx for a mindful day on the trail.
We started with orientation, where participants split into teams for the day, completed self-introductions, and picked mountain-themed team names. From there, we jumped into a hiking quiz to learn how to have a safe and fun hike, covering the responsibility of managing one’s own wellbeing through water and snack breaks, and the importance of showing respect to the woods and all the living beings within it.
With bear bells jingling, water bottles filled, onigiri bento boxes packed, extra energy snacks on hand, and plenty of enthusiasm, we headed out for the hike. The very first stretch is quite steep, challenging campers and adults alike both physically and mentally, but everyone pushed through together thanks to teamwork and resilience. Many campers dove into our five senses bingo challenge, chatting with each other about what they saw, heard, smelled, and felt, and even encouraged one another to come up with new things to try along the trail. We also enjoyed an echo challenge at a rest stop, where campers let out their mightiest “yaho~” shouts, some trying on their own and others joining together as a group. It was powerful to hear our voices traveling back to us across the mountains.
“The first part of the hike was really tough, and I wanted to give up, but after I had a snack to recharge, I could keep going. It also helped to talk to new people about the World Cup as we hiked together.” Camper, 6th grade
“I was in charge of the five senses bingo sheet and gave the idea of touching and smelling flowers that we found on the way. Right at the beginning, I found a pretty white flower and showed it to my team members.” Camper, 2nd grade
“I tried the echo challenge on my own and was able to hear my voice in the mountains. It was very cool.” Camper, 3rd grade
Pushing through the final stretch down Sogaku Mountain, we arrived at our rest spot for lunch. Each participant carried their own bento box the whole way, making the meal taste even better with that sense of accomplishment. We reminded campers to stay mindful of their trash and to pack it all out with them when leaving.
Then came the much-anticipated afternoon activity: river play! We were lucky to enjoy the beautiful waters of the Tama River for a refreshing dip. It started with just a few brave campers testing the waters, but slowly more and more joined in the fun, including FedEx volunteers, who created meaningful summer memories together with the campers. For those who preferred to stay dry, there was still plenty to do: some searched for creatures like crabs, others skipped rocks across the water, and some simply relaxed in the sun, resting their legs.
“I found a family of crabs by the river, and one of them had eggs, which I had never seen before. I made sure to put them back in their home so they can grow healthy.” Camper, 4th grade
“My favorite part of the day was jumping in the river in the afternoon. It was very refreshing, and I was happy so many people joined in.” Camper, 7th grade
With energy well spent, we wrapped up the day with reflection time. Participants shared what they enjoyed and learned about the forest and the river, and also spoke about the importance of patience with one another, understanding that everyone moves at their own pace.
“It was impressive to see children who aren’t very physically fit walking without complaining on a hike that even adults would find challenging.” Care Worker
“A child who used to be extremely nervous has, through continued participation, gradually begun to relax and enjoy themselves, chatting with the Mirai no Mori staff and playing games with them. I’m very happy to see how much they’ve grown through the activities at Mirai no Mori.” Care Worker
A heartfelt thank you to FedEx for making this day possible, through their generous support and presence alongside our campers, creating learning opportunities that will last well beyond this summer.