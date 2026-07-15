2026 July Back to Nature: Hiking Report with FedEx

Date: Sunday, July 12th, 2026

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 15 campers, 2 LITs, 6 care workers, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 8 sponsors

Sponsor: FedEx

Our July hiking program welcomed campers from Tokyo care homes in Mitake for a 4km trek through the mountains, greeted by cool breezes amidst the hot and humid day. Campers ranged from first graders all the way up to final-year middle school students, gathering together with diverse role models from our sponsor FedEx for a mindful day on the trail.

We started with orientation, where participants split into teams for the day, completed self-introductions, and picked mountain-themed team names. From there, we jumped into a hiking quiz to learn how to have a safe and fun hike, covering the responsibility of managing one’s own wellbeing through water and snack breaks, and the importance of showing respect to the woods and all the living beings within it.

With bear bells jingling, water bottles filled, onigiri bento boxes packed, extra energy snacks on hand, and plenty of enthusiasm, we headed out for the hike. The very first stretch is quite steep, challenging campers and adults alike both physically and mentally, but everyone pushed through together thanks to teamwork and resilience. Many campers dove into our five senses bingo challenge, chatting with each other about what they saw, heard, smelled, and felt, and even encouraged one another to come up with new things to try along the trail. We also enjoyed an echo challenge at a rest stop, where campers let out their mightiest “yaho~” shouts, some trying on their own and others joining together as a group. It was powerful to hear our voices traveling back to us across the mountains.

“The first part of the hike was really tough, and I wanted to give up, but after I had a snack to recharge, I could keep going. It also helped to talk to new people about the World Cup as we hiked together.” Camper, 6th grade “I was in charge of the five senses bingo sheet and gave the idea of touching and smelling flowers that we found on the way. Right at the beginning, I found a pretty white flower and showed it to my team members.” Camper, 2nd grade “I tried the echo challenge on my own and was able to hear my voice in the mountains. It was very cool.” Camper, 3rd grade