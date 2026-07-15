2026 July Back to Nature: Hiking Report with Adobe

Date: Saturday, July 11th, 2026

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 25 campers, 1 LIT, 10 care workers, 12 Mirai no Mori staff, 5 sponsors

Sponsor: Adobe

Summer arrived with open arms this Saturday as 60 of us, campers, LITs, camp staff, care workers and our wonderful Adobe sponsor volunteers, gathered in Mitake for a hiking day under the sun. A special thank you to Adobe for making this opportunity possible, allowing children ages 6 and up to challenge themselves physically and mentally through a 4km trail in the woods.

We kicked things off with orientation, where campers and adults alike got to test their knowledge about mountains and hiking. Some participants even shared stories of their own hiking adventures from across Japan and around the world. Safety procedures were woven in through engaging talks, making sure everyone felt prepared and confident for what lay ahead.

With water bottles filled, hats on, bear bells jingling, and bento boxes and snacks packed for the trail, we set off on our 4km hike. Participants had the choice to join a group pushing further into the mountain for a challenge, or a group moving slowly through the forest, tuning into the five senses along the way, both led by experienced Mirai no Mori staff. In both groups, campers showed kindness as they cheered each other on through the tricky sections, responsibility as they took charge of their own wellbeing by eating and drinking when needed, and leadership as some looked out for the group by carrying extra water packs for others.

“I chose to be in the faster team to challenge myself. There were many steep parts and everyone hiked really fast. I’m proud that I made it to the very end.” Camper, 7th grade “I did proper echoing in the mountains for the first time. We learned how it’s done in Australia, and it was so cool to hear our voices traveling back.” Camper, 5th grade

At the end of the hike, a well earned lunch picnic awaited in the shade. The atmosphere was calmer than usual, with everyone happy to rest, and refuel. True to hiking tradition, each camper carried their own bento box the whole way and packed out every bit of their trash, a reminder that keeping nature clean is part of enjoying it.

The afternoon brought us to the riverbank! Some campers skipped stones, others soaked up the sun, waving at passing rafters and making conversation with new friends. But the crowd favorite activity was water play, with campers jumping straight in or easing in slowly, fully swimming or just dipping their toes in. Everyone found their own way to enjoy the river. It was especially heartwarming to see our Adobe volunteers jump right in too, splashing around and bonding with campers after having conquered the hike together.

“I was a little worried about whether the boys who are now in the upper grades of elementary school and middle school, would be able to fully enjoy hiking and playing in the river, but seeing them laughing and having a great time made me realize that they can still enjoy outdoor play just as much as video games.” Care worker

We wrapped up the day back at the indoor venue with reflection time. Campers opened up about what they’d learned and loved about the forest and the river. For many, it was their very first hike ever. The trail’s challenging start made the payoff even sweeter, and it was inspiring to watch confidence and resilience grow as campers pushed through and supported one another along the way.

“This was my first Mirai no Mori program and my first time hiking ever! It was nice to have fun with different kinds of people.” Camper, 5th grade “During the hiking program, each camper gets to walk at their own pace, but they also have the opportunity to work as a team. It was great to see campers taking on different responsibilities, whether as a team leader or by offering comfort to campers who were newer to the group.” Camp Staff

A heartfelt thank you to Adobe for their continued support, not just financially, but through hands-on involvement and genuine care for the youth we serve.