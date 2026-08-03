2026 Internship Program: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Since our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts began in 2025, it has grown quickly into a wide range of programs designed to give the youth we support transformative, hands-on experiences. This time, we turned our focus to our older youth: LITs (Leaders in Training), high school students still living in the care home and preparing for independence, and graduates, young adults who have aged out of care and are now discovering their place in society. Thanks to IHG’s efforts, they took part in a three-day internship through IHG Academy that offered an up-close look at what it means to work in the hotel industry, guided directly by IHG employees themselves.

Throughout the internship, participants met IHG staff from a variety of backgrounds and roles, who generously shared their own stories: what drew them to hospitality, the paths their careers had taken, and the day-to-day responsibilities behind their jobs. Rather than simply hearing about these roles, our youth got to try many of them out first-hand. Few industries offer such a wide range of jobs under one roof, staffed by such a diverse team, all built around a people-focused environment- all qualities that made a strong impression on our participants.

What made this internship especially unique was the chance to experience not just one hotel, but three: Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo, Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya, and InterContinental The Strings Tokyo, each a different chain under the IHG umbrella, each with its own culture and approach shaped by its location and the guests it serves.

Reflections from Day 1 at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo:

“What really stood out to me was how attentive the staff were, they noticed even the smallest details about guests and responded to them right away. It made a lot of sense once I learned the story behind Kimpton: the founder created the first Kimpton hotel because he wanted it to feel more attentive and people-focused, and you could really tell he genuinely loved people.” by LIT, grade 11

Reflections from Day 2 at Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya:

“While Hotel Indigo shares the same foundation as Kimpton, it definitely has its own unique personality. Something that stuck with me is that the hotel accommodates guests as much as possible, but draws a clear line when it comes to rules or things that aren’t possible. Even so, when something couldn’t be done, they offer alternatives to help guests enjoy their stay even more.” by graduate, 3rd year university student “I was really happy to get to try things I don’t normally get to experience, like cocktail making and latte art. I also learned that even when you’re not directly serving customers, it’s still important to be mindful of things like your posture, something I want to apply during my LIT experiences as well!” by LIT, grade 10

Reflections from Day 3 at The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo:

“Communication between team members at The Strings was very active, and everyone seemed to enjoy their work. I liked how, rather than treating everyone exactly the same way, they read what each guest is looking for and tailor their service accordingly.” by graduate, 3rd year university student

Moving between these three very different properties in just three days gave participants a rare, direct comparison within the same industry, shaped in completely different ways.

Meeting new role models from IHG gave our youth real examples of paths they could imagine for themselves. The experience offered new knowledge through experiential learning, and a little more clarity as they continue building their own paths forward.

Thank you to IHG Hotels & Resorts for believing in our mission and for welcoming our youth with such enthusiasm. Opportunities like this one make a real impact, and we’re so grateful for a partnership that continues to grow in ways that directly benefit the young people we support.