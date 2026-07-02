2026 June: Special Care Home Visit with Morgan Stanley

Date: June 25th, 2026

Participants: 12 campers, 1 LIT, 9 Mirai no Mori staff, 25 sponsors

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

This June, we were thrilled to welcome 25 employees from Morgan Stanley to one of our partner care homes, as part of their Global Volunteer Month. The visit served as a wonderful reminder of why long-term partnerships matter so much in the work we do.

The day began with a joyful welcome from one of the campers, who greeted the Morgan Stanley team warmly. For some of the employees, this wasn’t their first visit. They had been to this home before with us in past years, and got to witness firsthand how much the campers they once met have grown.

With the World Cup spirit in the air, a lively soccer game was one of the day’s activities, with teams made up of a mix of campers, Morgan Stanley employees, care workers, and Mirai no Mori volunteers. For campers who preferred to stay indoors, there was plenty to do as well: a crafts table and our beloved summer camp rhythm game, “Bear Attack.”

At the crafts table, some campers showed leadership as they taught Morgan Stanley volunteers how to make classic Mirai no Mori thread and yarn crafts, such as God’s Eyes and friendship bracelets.

As the visit wound down, campers and volunteers came together for a quick reflection, sharing the crafts they’d made and swapping stories about the challenges and wins from the soccer field.

Special visits like these give our generous sponsors a chance to see what life in a care home is like, raise awareness of the youth we support, and interact with the children in fun and engaging ways.

Thank you to Morgan Stanley for your continued partnership, and for showing up not just once, but year after year.