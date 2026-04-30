2026 Mirai no Mori Imperial Palace Charity Walk Report

Date: April 24-25, 2026

Location: Tokyo

Participants: 204 walkers, 3 LIT, 8 graduates, 6 volunteers, 5 Mirai no Mori staff

Sponsors: Patrick Achache, Build+, Wild Tame, KEEN

Pro-bono Photographers: Mario Elfadi, Hope Davison, Moodley Nayalan, Victor Queiroz

April in Japan is a season of fresh starts, and it marks a defining time for our campers entering a new grade, LITs stepping into high school, and graduates beginning university or their first job. To celebrate these new beginnings, we held our annual Imperial Palace Charity Walk that is always a special moment to connect with our community members and raise funds for our programs.

This year, we welcomed over 200 participants who helped us raise a record ¥2,121,000! We saw our widest variety of ages yet, including international school families and corporate groups who were eager to learn more about our work. A special highlight to our dedicated event sponsors Patrick Achache, Build+, Wild Tame and KEEN, for fueling this successful movement.

Participants arrived at their chosen time slots, completed reception, and proudly put on this year’s charity T-shirt made possible by our sponsors. Walkers then set off on the scenic 5km path around the Imperial Palace, crossing the Mirai no Mori finish line at the end, greeted with cheers from our team of staff and the youth we serve.

One unique aspect of our Charity Walk is the presence of the youth whose lives we are impacting: LITs (high schoolers in our Leadership in Training program) and graduates who have aged out of care. Every year, they are invited to step into leadership roles to assist with event management, and some join walking groups to share their personal goals and hear firsthand why supporters believe in their potential. For these young people, connecting with such a diverse group of role models provides a great source of motivation as they navigate the challenges of the year ahead.

“This was my first time joining a charity event, and I was so surprised by how many people support Mirai no Mori! It was a new experience walking with the volunteers I usually only see at programs; catching up with them in the city and talking about so many different things was special.” by LIT “I had the chance to interact with so many wonderful people. I saw faces from last month, some I hadn’t seen in ages, and also met new supporters. It reminded me that Mirai no Mori is a place where you meet very kind people.” by graduate “I came to the event straight from vocational school that I just started this month. Even though I couldn’t stay for long, I’m so happy I made it because being there made me feel energized and motivated.” by graduate “I had the opportunity to walk with a corporate group from the same company where I interned last year through Mirai no Mori. Everyone was so friendly, and I was able to challenge myself by speaking with them in English the entire way!” by graduate

We were incredibly lucky with the weather, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who took time out of their Friday and Saturday to spend it with the Mirai no Mori community. This event serves as a powerful reminder that no matter what stage of life they are in, the children we support will always have a strong community standing behind them.

Thank you to everyone who walked, cheered, and donated!