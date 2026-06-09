2026 May Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Datadog

Date: Sunday, May 24th, 2026

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 25 campers, 3 LITs, 12 care workers, 11 Mirai no Mori staff, 2 sponsors

Volunteers from: Datadog

As the morning rain brought a refreshing coolness to the forest, we welcomed 25 campers for a Sunday Kikori (lumberjack) program in Takao. This program brought together a wonderful mix of familiar faces, campers who hadn’t joined us in many years, and a few brave first-timers. It reminded us all that Mirai no Mori is always a place you can return to, no matter how much time has passed.

This program was made extra special thanks to volunteers from Datadog! Their smiley, enthusiastic volunteers jumped right into the camper teams, ready to roll up their sleeves and make a difference.

We started the day with our classic orientation to build our teams. We formed five camper teams, each choosing nature-themed names like Blue Tree, Green Leaf, and Pink Flower. After electing team leaders, the groups practiced their headcounts- a fun, interactive way to keep everyone accounted for as we ventured into the woods.

While the campers were brainstorming, a sixth team was forming: the care worker team. We intentionally design our programs to be a supportive space for care workers to connect. It was a beautiful opportunity for them to introduce themselves, share stories from their respective homes, empathize with shared challenges, and inspire one another.

“In my daily life, there are almost no opportunities to interact with staff from other care home facilities. Even with staff from my own facility, we rarely get the chance to slow down, experience an activity together, and just talk, so today was incredibly fun. I definitely want to keep participating continuously and keep expanding my circle of new friends!” by care worker

Next, our long-time program partner, Mori to Odoru, stepped up to explain our mission for the day: clear out an overgrown bamboo forest. With too many old and fallen bamboos crowding the area, other plants couldn’t get healthy sunlight, and the terrain had become difficult to navigate. Teams share tools like handsaws and shearing scissors, practicing their communication skills and teamwork from the very beginning. Campers asked questions about tool safety and the forest’s health, learning how bamboo plants are interconnected by a single root system, allowing them to spread rapidly.

With our mission clear, we climbed uphill towards the bamboo forest and headed to work! Because many campers were handling sharp tools for the very first time, teams took their time to discuss strategy, show courage, and ensure everyone stayed safe. By lunchtime, every team successfully cut one bamboo tree, including de-limbing the branches and leaves, and cutting the trunks into manageable pieces.

“I enjoyed being responsible for making sure the bamboo fell safely without hurting anyone- I used my loud voice to warn everyone, and helped move the heavy pieces whenever team members needed me.” by camper, grade 4 “I’m so proud that I managed to slice through a bamboo tree in just 3 seconds!” by camper, grade 5

Lunch was a well-deserved reward enjoyed right in the heart of the woods. Some teams huddled together, while others mingled and made new friends across teams.

In the afternoon, everyone rolled up their sleeves once again. This time, campers were more confident with the tools and comfortable with their teammates. Slowly but surely, the dense forest opened up and the piles of cleared branches grew taller, giving everyone a visual reminder of the impact they were making.

“I cut down 10 bamboos in total! One of them was super tough, but I did not give up!” by camper, grade 2 “I’m going home with a handmade souvenir that I made all by myself out of bamboo. I am excited to display it in my room.” by camper, grade 2

To close out the day, we gathered for a reflection session that helps campers internalize their experience of the day, from successes to challenges. A highlight of reflection time was the camper nomination, where Mirai no Mori staff recognized individuals who powerfully demonstrated one of our 5 camper values: Courage, Kindness, Leadership, Respect, and Responsibility. Nominated campers, including some of our newest, initially hesitant participants, were celebrated and encouraged to “kiss their head” as a gesture of internal self-recognition.

“Through Mirai no Mori’s activities, the children get to have new experiences in extraordinary settings and expand their horizons by communicating with people from various backgrounds. We hope that they will continue to learn essential life values through Mirai no Mori’s Five Camper Values.” by care worker

To top it all off, campers logged their thoughts in their journals, decorating the pages with special Datadog stickers that were a massive hit among campers, LITs and care workers alike!

A heartfelt thank you to Datadog for your generosity and hands-on support. Your wonderful volunteers brought so much joy and energy to the forest, helping us create an unforgettable day of growth.