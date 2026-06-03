KIWL Charity Ride 2026 Report

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026 – Sunday, May 31, 2026

Place: Shiga, Mie, Wakayama, Osaka

Participants: 40 KIWL riders, 6 support crew, 3 Wild Tame video crew, 4 graduates, 2 Mirai no Mori staff

We are incredibly honored to have been chosen as the charity partner of the KIWL Charity Ride for the 7th time this year. For four intense days, a dedicated group of 40 cyclists took on 500km across multiple prefectures of Japan, through elevated and bumpy routes, all in support of our mission.

Thanks to an incredible community of riders, sponsors, and donors, this year’s ride has raised an amazing ¥16,732,000 to support the growth in quality and quantity of our programs.

Here is how the 4-day journey unfolded:

On Day 1, riders rolled out from Maibara in Shiga Prefecture and completed 120km until Iga in Mie Prefecture. Alongside our Executive Director, Kozue Oka, as a rider, and our co-founder Jeff Jensen in the support crew, the team rode by serene views of Lake Biwa and pushed through the first-day obstacles.

The Day 2 route crossed into multiple prefectures, tracing a 130km path from Mie, right through Nara, and into Wakayama. This long day highlighted our incredible support crew, who worked behind the scenes keeping everyone safe, fixing mechanicals, and providing crucial moral support.

Day 3 was the hardest day of the ride, as riders pushed from Hashimoto to Kainan in Wakayama prefecture, conquering almost 1,400-meter of elevation. The reward was pedaling past the majestic UNESCO World Heritage site, Kongobuji Temple in Koyasan, leaving everyone exhausted but with hearts full.

The final stretch on Day 4 took the cyclists 130km from Wakayama back up to Osaka. The finish line was celebrated with four program graduates at the Holiday Inn & Suites Osaka, a space generously provided by sponsor IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Standing before the crowd of riders and support crew, the graduates delivered moving speeches entirely in English, expressing their gratitude to the KIWL community. Each graduate chose one of the “5 Camper Values”- Courage, Kindness, Leadership, Respect, or Responsibility- that strongly resonates with their current stage of life. They shared how their journey and growth from campers, to Leaders-in-Training (LITs), and now to independent members of society, is largely thanks to communities like KIWL, who have empowered them to build happy lives for themselves.

“Facing the challenges of independent life made me truly realize how much my time at Mirai no Mori and the care home was supported by the kindness of so many people. I learned that none of it should ever be taken for granted. Moving forward, I want to give back the kindness I received and pass it on to others.” “I have so much respect and gratitude for KIWL. Riders came to Japan from different countries, overcoming differences in language and culture to help children here. I love the happiness I get from connecting with you on many occasions. Just like the Knights and Mirai no Mori, I want to be a light for others and always live with a grateful heart.”

Hearing their words acted as a reminder for every rider of exactly the impact they are helping create and expand.

An event of this scale is a massive team effort, and we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in this 4-day journey. Thank you to the 40 riders for their grit and determination through every single kilometer, and to the sponsors for their generous support and belief in our mission. We are incredibly grateful to the support crew for keeping everyone safe and moving forward, and to the video and photo team for beautifully capturing the magic of these four days.

And of course, thank you to our incredible donors- your generosity helps us create a lasting impact that empowers the children we support to grow into happy, healthy and confident young adults.