2025 December Back to Nature: Christmas Report

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 17 campers, 3 LITs, 2 graduates, 4 care workers, 9 Mirai no Mori staff

In-Kind Donors & Pro-Bono partners: Costco, Build+, Cartier, Robert Half

Last Saturday, our annual Back to Nature Christmas program brought together campers from 3 care homes in Mitake, where the crisp winter air set the scene for a festive and heartwarming day.

We began with our usual orientation, sharing an overview of the day and introducing all the members present. This Christmas program was especially meaningful as we were joined by program graduates who do not usually participate in Back to Nature programs but came specifically for this Christmas gathering as “Santa Clauses.” Their presence was a powerful reminder to campers and LITs that Mirai no Mori is not a place they have to say goodbye to. Even after leaving the care home, you can remain part of the community and the fun.

Once we separated into teams and completed the team headcounts, each group chose a team leader and created a team name, such as “Team Star Reindeer”, “Team Christmas Rose”, and “Team Ho Ho Ho”. We then warmed up with an icebreaker quiz on Christmas traditions around the world.

This smoothly led into our morning activity: a bingo game introducing different Christmas customs. To complete the card, campers were challenged to walk around the room and interview both new and familiar faces, looking for someone who, for example, can say “Merry Christmas” in French; someone who has an advent calendar this year; or someone who will put up cookies and milk for Santa Claus. With camp staff from many different nationalities, this activity was a meaningful and engaging way for campers to discover new things about the world and the people around them.

We then enjoyed a bento meal outdoors along the Tama River, with everyone choosing a cozy spot to sit under the sun.

Back indoors, we transitioned into the Christmas crafts session with the theme of giving. We revisited the idea that Christmas is not only about receiving gifts, but also about giving- through thoughtful words, helping others, or giving a handmade creation. We prepared an extensive selection of craft materials, and the children used them in wonderfully imaginative ways. Supplies included pine cones, wooden slices, ribbons, stickers, pens, hot glue guns, and googly eyes. Campers made 3D cards, Christmas tree sculptures, decorations for their room, and ornaments for their care homes. It was heartwarming to see them exchanging handmade gifts with friends, LITs, care workers, and staff.

As a celebration of this special time of year, campers received a special Christmas stocking filled with treats from our Santa Clauses- two graduates who grew up in care homes and once attended camp themselves. Before receiving the gifts, campers shared what they enjoyed most in 2025 and what they are looking forward to or working toward in 2026.

“The stream hike at Summer Camp was my favorite memory this year!” by camper, grade 2 “I have really important entrance exams coming up next year, so I want to focus on my studies so that I can get into the school I want to attend.” by camper, grade 7 “I started learning kanji this year, and I want to become better at writing kanji next year.” by camper, grade 1



“Seeing so many people from different countries at Mirai no Mori inspired me to travel abroad for the first time next year.” by care worker

With gifts in hand and little extra sugar from the tasty treats, we transitioned to the final reflection time. Within their teams, campers talked about their favorite part of the day, moments that were challenging and achievements throughout the day. After speaking together, they wrote in their journals and received a special Christmas program stamp.

We extend our warmest appreciation to all in kind donors whose generous support made it possible to provide the Christmas stockings and create such meaningful moments for the children. We look forward to another wonderful year of creating these memorable moments together.