2026 March & April Graduate Program Report

March and April were months of joyful reunions and new challenges, strengthening the connections within our Mirai no Mori community. In March, five graduates returned for the LIT Closing Ceremony to cheer on the younger participants. It was a poignant moment for them to reflect on their own journeys while practicing the Mirai no Mori reflection format: NEW, IMPACT, YAY, HMM… NEXT TIME. The day was filled with a warm, joyful atmosphere as old friends reconnected and shared how their perspectives have evolved.

“I want to take the mindset I gained as an LIT and carry it with me through my future studies.” by New Graduate “Having graduates come back to support the ceremony made it a very encouraging moment for the LITs as well, allowing them to see a glimpse of what their future could look like.” by Mirai no Mori Staff

To help graduates explore different career paths, we continue to organize office visits during school breaks. This year, four graduates visited IHG Hotels & Resorts to learn about the hospitality industry. For our graduates- some returning from studying in the UK, others preparing for professional careers or in the midst of job searching- these visits offer a deeper understanding of the diverse roles within society and allow them to reflect on their own paths at their own pace.

A highlight of the season was a special film screening at the office of our long-time sponsor, Morgan Stanley, featuring a film written and directed by a graduate pursuing a career in filmmaking. Though nervous to present on a big stage, she spoke movingly about her creative process. The audience, including long-time supporters, filled the room with admiration and encouragement.

“Hearing that people were moved by my film made me want to work even harder. I’m so glad I found the courage to hold this screening.” by Graduate “When we first met the graduate three years ago, she hadn’t yet found what she wanted to do. Seeing her discover her passion and meeting her again now as a film director makes me incredibly happy.” by Sponsor

In early April, the momentum continued as six graduates hosted the Knights in White Lycra (KIWL) for a barbecue in Mitake. While the Knights cycled from Tokyo as a training session for their upcoming Charity Ride, our graduates took charge of the hospitality- preparing the venue and food to ensure a relaxing afternoon. They eagerly practiced their English while mingling with the diverse group of riders, fostering a strong sense of shared purpose.

“I was so happy to reconnect and chat with the Knights! It felt wonderful that they remembered me and took a genuine interest in my career.” by Graduate

Later that weekend, eight graduates participated in a Goal Setting Workshop hosted by volunteers from Michael Page Japan. For young adults navigating independence, having a trusted network for reflection is vital. Through intensive one-on-one consultations, every participant ended the day with a clear objective rooted in their personal values and a structured plan to achieve it.

“Talking things through helped clear my mind. I’m staying positive and focusing on my own growth rather than comparing myself to others. I feel more motivated than ever!” by Graduate

To finish the bimester on a strong note, five graduates volunteered at our Imperial Palace Charity Walk. They stepped out of their comfort zones by welcoming guests, walking with corporate groups to share their internship experiences in English, and distributing “Five Values” stickers at the finish line. Their firsthand perspective was essential in sharing our mission with new supporters, and it was rewarding to see several graduates join the event as walkers themselves.

“It was a great opportunity for them to experience being someone who gives back, rather than being only at the receiving end.” by Mirai no Mori Staff

This bimester was a powerful reminder of the importance of every community member. Thanks to the opportunities provided by our supporters, our graduates continue to discover and realize their potential. We look forward to maintaining these strong connections and seeing our graduates and supporters grow side by side.