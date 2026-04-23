2026 April Back to Nature: Easter Game Day Report with Avery Dennison

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Place: Sawai, Tokyo

Participants: 27 campers, 3 LITs, 9 care workers, 15 Mirai no Mori staff, 4 sponsors

Sponsor: Avery Dennison

In-kind Donor: Costco

Last weekend, we were thrilled to kick off our first one-day weekend program of the new school year in Sawai with our Easter Game Day program. Kindly sponsored by Avery Dennison, whose employees joined us once again for a day in the outdoors, this program welcomed nearly 30 campers from four care homes. While many participants were familiar faces, it was also wonderful to welcome new campers and re-connect with those who had not joined us in a long time.

Our morning began with orientation to introduce our diverse group of participants before diving into teams. The children immediately showed their creativity with Easter-themed names like “Team Pink Easter”, “Team Crazy Crazy Bunny”, and “Team Banana Rabbit”. To break the ice, we tackled tricky tongue twisters and an interactive Easter quiz, which offered an international perspective on customs of the holiday. We also used this as an opportunity to discuss the concept of Easter as a time of “new beginnings,” inviting campers, Leaders in Training (LITs), care workers, and volunteers to share the new challenges and experiences they hope to embrace this year. Hearing aspirations from adult role models provided a powerful source of inspiration for the children to reflect on their own goals.

The morning activity was an indoor game called Sneak Peak that tested everyone’s communication skills. The game required teams to replicate a hidden structure by putting their observations into words, as well as listening intently to one another. It was a challenging exercise for a group with such a wide range of ages, yet the campers impressed us with their courage to communicate through frustration to reach their goals.

By midday, the summer-like weather had everyone eager for a break, and we headed to the riverside for lunch. There were no leftovers to be found as the participants enjoyed their meals and spent their free time skipping stones or searching for small creatures along the water.

The afternoon shifted outdoors for high-energy team games. We started with Easter Bingo, where participants had to mingle across teams to find people who met specific criteria, such as someone who could say Happy Easter in French or someone who had experienced an Easter egg hunt before. This was a fantastic way to get everyone talking, and the activity concluded with a special treat of Easter chocolate for everyone, generously donated by Costco.

Following the bingo, many campers experienced their first-ever egg hunt before jumping into classic Mirai no Mori running games: Shark Tag and Capture the Bunny, a special Easter version of Capture the Flag. These games are staples of our Summer Camp, and repeaters were proud to explain the rules and suggest strategies to new friends and teammates.

We concluded the day with a meaningful reflection session. Rather than focusing on who won or lost games, campers looked back on how they collaborated throughout the day and how they felt about their “new beginnings.” The start of a school year is a busy and emotional time for children in care homes, and we are incredibly grateful to the staff and children who took the time to start the year strong with us.

Our heartfelt thanks go to Avery Dennison for their sponsorship and to Costco for the in-kind donations that made our Easter celebration so special. We have set a wonderful tone for the months of adventure ahead!