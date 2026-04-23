2026 Leader in Training program report: April Game Day

Our first Back to Nature Program with the campers this year featured an Easter theme, with a few thinking games and plenty of running around outdoors. LITs supported all the activities and served as great role models for the campers. They handled various behind-the-scenes tasks, including preparing and clearing equipment, leading headcount and reflection examples, and managing lunch, from receiving and distributing bento boxes to the final cleanup. Although this program was their first time working together as a team this year, they were already familiar with one another, making their communication very smooth.

In the evening, building on what they learned in the previous workshop, the LITs worked on setting their individual goals for this year’s program with support from the staff. They thought about their futures a few years down the line, identifying what they want to achieve and what skills they currently lack. To make these goals attainable, they then broke them down into “small steps” that can be practiced every day.

During this time, we were also thrilled to provide our new LITs with outdoor backpacks for their upcoming programs. These were generously donated by JanSport, a long-term corporate partner who has supported our campers, LITs, and graduates for years. The LITs were eager to use their new gear, and the matching bags have already become a mark of teamwork and source of motivation.

We have three new members joining the program this year, two of whom are almost entirely new to Mirai no Mori. With their diverse backgrounds and unique personalities, we are very excited to see how they grow together as a team. Each member has their own goals and challenges, and we look forward to seeing the experiences they gain and the knowledge and skills they will acquire throughout the coming year.