2025 Leader in Training Program Report: December

This month’s Back to Nature Program was a Christmas program held in Mitake. All 3 LIT members were able to participate for the first time in a while, and we could once again see the group’s growth, both as a team and as individuals.

As usual, the program began with an orientation. Campers were divided into teams and chose a team leader and a headcount. In the morning, everyone enjoyed team-based quizzes and a Christmas-themed bingo game, and in the afternoon, campers created their own crafts, each expressing their creativity in their own way.

The LITs supported the program in various ways, as they always do, helping with activities and managing lunch. They also took responsibility for preparing the tools and materials needed for each activity, supporting the flow of the program, and handling cleanup, all while keeping the overall schedule in mind. Each member was very familiar with their role and was able to act without detailed instructions.

The member who served as the LIT team leader also did an excellent job coordinating task assignments and communicating with staff, showing steady growth in their leadership role. This time, middle and high school students who are considering joining the program next year also participated, which created additional tasks for the leader, such as explaining activities and giving instructions to new members. It was a great opportunity to learn and practice for the programs coming up and beyond.

This year’s LIT program is now entering its final stretch, with the Snow Program in January as the only remaining program with campers. As the LIT members begin to look ahead to the next stage, we will continue to support each of them as they set new goals and take action toward achieving them.