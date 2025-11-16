2025 Mirai no Mori Charity Run Report

Date: November 9, 2025

Location: Futako Tamagawa, Tokyo

Participants: 137 runners, 1 LIT, 4 graduates, 3 volunteers, 14 Mirai no Mori staff/interns

Partners: Eco Marathon, KIWL, Ai Sakura, Patrick Achache

Photographers: Satoshi Aoki, Mario Elfadi (WildTame), Hope Davison (WildTame)

This autumn, 137 participants of all ages and backgrounds came together in Futakotamagawa for our annual Charity Run, an active and inspiring day that raised an outstanding 1,024,000 yen for Mirai no Mori’s programs. From experienced runners chasing personal records to first-time half-marathoners, from beginners stepping into running to walkers enjoying a weekend stroll, we’re thrilled to share that this was our biggest Charity Run yet! Thank you to our event partners, Knights in White Lycra (KIWL) and Eco Marathon for helping make this growing movement happen once again.

As participants checked in and the crowd grew, it was exciting to see a variety of our community members coming together, including individual donors, corporate sponsors, organizational partners, volunteers, and even a care worker. Similar to last year, all participants were happy to receive a special tenugui (Japanese handkerchief) designed by a Mirai no Mori graduate who has been part of our programs for over 12 years, and joined us on the day of, delighted to see everyone enjoying her artwork. This tenugui was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Ai Sakura and Patrick Achache.

To give participants a glimpse into the Mirai no Mori camper experience, we also shared stickers featuring our five core values: Courage, Kindness, Leadership, Respect, and Responsibility. Our LIT (Leader in Training) and program graduates, who helped with reception and once learned these same values as campers, shared personal stories about how they continue to live by them today. Participants chose one value to take home- just as campers do after some of our outdoor programs.

Our Opening Ceremony began with greetings from Mirai no Mori’s Executive Director and a representative from our event partner, Eco Marathon, followed by the raffle draw. We’re deeply grateful to all raffle donors, with special thanks to IHG Hotels & Resorts and Wahoo for contributing top prizes. Winners were drawn by our graduates, whose smiles helped warm everyone up, just in time for the pre-run stretching session led by graduates and an LIT, adding another signature “Mirai no Mori touch.”

With energy high and spirits lifted, the 10km and half marathon runners lined up first, cheered on by the crowd as they took off. Next came the 3km runners and walkers, setting off with the same camaraderie. Some of our graduates and LIT also joined the challenge, some running alongside familiar faces from our corporate partners who have supported Mirai no Mori through programs and previous charity events.

At the finish line, participants were greeted with cheers, high-fives, and the now-iconic Mirai no Mori goal tape that motivated participants to push for that final sprint. Top runners in the 10km and half marathon categories received handmade origami medals and prizes generously donated by corporate partners, including Ai Sakura who provided custom T-shirts for the event, and whose team members came out to support and even run!

A huge thank you to everyone who, despite the rain, ran, walked, donated, and cheered at this year’s Charity Run. In addition to the amazing awareness and funds raised, this was another reminder of the diverse community that believes in our mission and in the potential of the children we support. Thank you to KIWL and Eco Marathon for playing a key role in this event, as well as our event partners, Ai Sakura and Patrick Achache.