Back to Nature
2025 November Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Oracle
Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
Place: Takao, Tokyo
Participants: 7 campers, 4 care workers, 7 Mirai no Mori staff, 6 sponsors
Sponsor: Oracle
Program Partner: Mori to Odoru
The outdoors is one of the three core tools we build our programs on, and Kikori, forestry experience is a unique opportunity that Mirai no Mori brings to the children we support, offering challenges and hands-on learning. Last Sunday, under a crisp but sunny autumn sky, campers from three care homes came together in Takao, many of whom were middle school students joining as repeaters, showing strong initiative and leadership throughout the program.
A heartfelt thank you to Oracle for sponsoring this program once again. Their international volunteer team included many familiar faces who have supported several Kikori programs over the years. Thank you as well to our continuous program partner, Mori to Odoru, who allows us to bring this rare experience to the children we support.
The day began with an orientation where campers, Leaders In Training (LITs), camp staff and sponsor volunteers split into groups, chose team leaders, created team names, and warmed up with an ice breaker. Next, our partners from Mori to Odoru explained the mission of the day: creating shigarami: barriers built from fallen branches, leaves, and vines that clear forest paths for people and animals, create space for new trees to grow, and help control water flow during periods of heavy rain. Campers learned about the forest’s ecosystem, and how their own hands-on work contributes to keeping them healthy and accessible for all.
With shearing scissors, saws, gloves, and bear bells ready, everyone hiked into an area of the forest that needed some work. After checking the team strategy and location with the Mori to Odoru experts, teams rolled up their sleeves and the work began. Building shigarami has many steps: clearing leaves from branches, cutting large branches into manageable pieces, collecting dried leaves, and weaving everything tightly together to form sturdy barriers. Team members took on different roles based on their strengths, gradually seeing their progress take shape.
Everyone paused for a quiet picnic lunch in the forest. Sunlight filtered through the tall trees, and occasional waves of falling leaves reminded us of the peak of autumn. In the afternoon, teams continued perfecting their morning barriers or building new ones, always keeping Respect in mind by avoiding living plants and creatures, and handling tools safely.
As they explored the forest, many campers discovered new ways to connect with nature such as spotting insects, comparing the shapes of leaves, and a favorite activity this time: making wreaths from vines. Campers created wreaths in all shapes and sizes, decorating them with pinecones, berries, and other forest treasures. After many photos wearing their artwork, many proudly took their creations home.
The program ended with a reflection session. Campers talked in their teams about first-time experiences, accomplishments, difficulties, and moments lasting impressions. They also wrote in their journals, stamped with a Kikori-themed design and signed by the various participants present.
A huge thank you to Oracle for your long-term support and belief in our mission. Continuous collaborations like this provide consistent adult role models the children can look up to, laugh with, and learn from through shared outdoor experiences. And thank you to Mori to Odoru for your expertise, safety guidance, and the unforgettable learning moments you bring to every Kikori program.
“As a 9th grader, it was my first time having the LIT role and supporting the behind the scenes of a program. Although it was different, I had a new kind of fun! My favorite part was making wreaths- I made a really beautiful one that I’ll use to decorate my room for Christmas.” by camper, grade 9 (LIT Trainee)
“I worked with and learned from adults from different backgrounds and cultures in my team. It was a cool feeling to all come together for the day to make a nice impact on the environment” by camper, grade 8
“I don’t usually get to do such hands-on work in my daily life at school or at home. It was interesting to learn about Kikori work and actually try it myself.” by camper, grade 7
“I’ve done Kikori many times, but this was my first time making wreaths. I kept finding new types of leaves and vines to add to mine.” by camper, grade 7
“I have participated in Mirai no Mori many times together with returning campers, and the Kikori program is one they especially look forward to. Each child’s unique way of enjoying the forest really shines, and as a care worker, I was able to immerse myself in the forest work while connecting with them. It was another truly wonderful experience.” by care worker
“I saw a first-grade team leader who showed great leadership during the day, speaking loudly and confidently, working well with others, and asking teammates to gather materials and complete different steps.” by program partner
“The progress in the forest was double what I expected with this number of people. Not only that, but everyone worked with so much laughter and so many smiles.” by program partner
“This program was more versatile than I thought and everyone found something to do that resonates with them: more active campers can run and look for the branches and leaves, those that want to perfect using the tools can practice that, and more artistic ones got to make wreaths out of vines. Everyone left with a smile on their faces, including myself! by camp staff