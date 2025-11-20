2025 November Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Oracle

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 7 campers, 4 care workers, 7 Mirai no Mori staff, 6 sponsors

Sponsor: Oracle

Program Partner: Mori to Odoru

The outdoors is one of the three core tools we build our programs on, and Kikori, forestry experience is a unique opportunity that Mirai no Mori brings to the children we support, offering challenges and hands-on learning. Last Sunday, under a crisp but sunny autumn sky, campers from three care homes came together in Takao, many of whom were middle school students joining as repeaters, showing strong initiative and leadership throughout the program.

A heartfelt thank you to Oracle for sponsoring this program once again. Their international volunteer team included many familiar faces who have supported several Kikori programs over the years. Thank you as well to our continuous program partner, Mori to Odoru, who allows us to bring this rare experience to the children we support.

The day began with an orientation where campers, Leaders In Training (LITs), camp staff and sponsor volunteers split into groups, chose team leaders, created team names, and warmed up with an ice breaker. Next, our partners from Mori to Odoru explained the mission of the day: creating shigarami: barriers built from fallen branches, leaves, and vines that clear forest paths for people and animals, create space for new trees to grow, and help control water flow during periods of heavy rain. Campers learned about the forest’s ecosystem, and how their own hands-on work contributes to keeping them healthy and accessible for all.

With shearing scissors, saws, gloves, and bear bells ready, everyone hiked into an area of the forest that needed some work. After checking the team strategy and location with the Mori to Odoru experts, teams rolled up their sleeves and the work began. Building shigarami has many steps: clearing leaves from branches, cutting large branches into manageable pieces, collecting dried leaves, and weaving everything tightly together to form sturdy barriers. Team members took on different roles based on their strengths, gradually seeing their progress take shape.

Everyone paused for a quiet picnic lunch in the forest. Sunlight filtered through the tall trees, and occasional waves of falling leaves reminded us of the peak of autumn. In the afternoon, teams continued perfecting their morning barriers or building new ones, always keeping Respect in mind by avoiding living plants and creatures, and handling tools safely.

As they explored the forest, many campers discovered new ways to connect with nature such as spotting insects, comparing the shapes of leaves, and a favorite activity this time: making wreaths from vines. Campers created wreaths in all shapes and sizes, decorating them with pinecones, berries, and other forest treasures. After many photos wearing their artwork, many proudly took their creations home.

The program ended with a reflection session. Campers talked in their teams about first-time experiences, accomplishments, difficulties, and moments lasting impressions. They also wrote in their journals, stamped with a Kikori-themed design and signed by the various participants present.

A huge thank you to Oracle for your long-term support and belief in our mission. Continuous collaborations like this provide consistent adult role models the children can look up to, laugh with, and learn from through shared outdoor experiences. And thank you to Mori to Odoru for your expertise, safety guidance, and the unforgettable learning moments you bring to every Kikori program.