2025 November & December Graduate Program Report

November and December were lively and heartwarming months as we moved toward the end of the year, filled with a wide variety of events. Such as the Charity Run, film screenings, Winter Party, and Christmas programs, more opportunities naturally arose for graduates to gather. These two months were marked by joyful reunions and the creation of new connections.

In November, four graduates participated in the Charity Run, each contributing in their own way as volunteers or runners. Some supported the event by designing the original tenuguis given to all participants, while others returned as runners for the third year. The event was filled with moments that could only have been created because they were there.

One graduate who is studying film also took part in a talk session with members of KEEN, followed by a screening of a film she directed and wrote herself. Watching her take this new step- sharing her work with a large audience for the first time- was deeply inspiring.

In addition, during the BEM presentation for Rob from KIWL at the British Embassy, not only Mirai no Mori staff but also one of our connected graduates was invited to attend. Being part of such a prestigious occasion became a proud and unforgettable experience for him.

“I was really happy that so many people watched the film I directed and wrote, and told me they liked it. At the same time, I realized I still have mixed feelings about having my work seen by others. I want to face those feelings little by little and keep doing my best on my next project!” by graduate

At the Winter Party in December, a record-high nine graduates gathered, filling the space with joyful reunions. One graduate who had left the care home earlier this year and is now a university student spent two months carefully preparing a message he wanted to share with the guests, with support from program staff. On the day of the event, he delivered a heartfelt and memorable speech.

The theme of this year’s Winter Party was “Collaboration.” Through Mirai no Mori as a “second home,” graduates continue to expand their connections and create opportunities to work together. It was especially meaningful to see the mindset shift: from being supported to becoming someone who gives back to others.

“As a second-year full-time worker, I joined a Mirai no Mori event again after a long time, and it made me really happy to reconnect with so many people. Work can be tough at times, but being with everyone gave me energy and reminded me to keep going.” by graduate “It was my first time attending the Winter Party, and I had a great time. Even so, I didn’t quite have the courage to talk to many people, and ended up mostly speaking with Super Staff and graduates I already knew. Next year, I want to find the COURAGE to talk to many more people!” by graduate

Following the Winter Party, graduates also joined Christmas-themed care home visits and Back to Nature Programs. When graduates stop by spaces where campers gather, it creates a unique kind of value. For campers, seeing familiar graduates return becomes a beacon of hope for their own futures.

At Mirai no Mori programs, camp staff and sponsor volunteers serve as role models for children, and graduates are an essential part of that role as well. Because of their closeness in age and experience, graduates often have an especially strong and relatable influence. While Mirai no Mori remains a place they can always come back to, graduates are also passing their experiences and hopes on to the next generation.

“It had been a long time since I joined a program with campers, and I received so much fresh energy from them. It was a great opportunity to share my goals for the coming year, and it made me feel even more motivated to keep doing my best.” by graduate

In 2025 as well, we witnessed many graduates continuing to grow in their own unique ways. We will keep supporting each individual so they can fully enjoy and shape their own lives. Thank you, as always, for your warm support and encouragement for Mirai no Mori.