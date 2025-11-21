2025 November Special Care Home Visit with Morgan Stanley

Date: November 13, 2025

Place: Tokyo

Participants: About 20 campers, 1 LIT, 7 Mirai no Mori staff, 7 sponsors

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

Throughout the year, Mirai no Mori creates opportunities for employees of our corporate partners to experience the impact they are making and meet the children we support. Marking the start of the festive season, we recently hosted a special care home visit in Tokyo with Morgan Stanley, one of our top sponsors for many years. Morgan Stanley volunteers not only enjoyed a fun program with the campers, but also saw firsthand the environment they live in.

We arrived at the care home at the end of the afternoon, as a way to support care workers who were busy preparing dinner. We rotated through three Summer Camp activities: running Tic-Tac-Toe, God’s Eye craft, and Bear Attack. We kicked off with running Tic-Tac-Toe, facilitated by a Leader In Training (high school student) who played this game many times as a camper. Participants were separated into teams- a mix of campers, Morgan Stanley volunteers, and Mirai no Mori staff. This game is all about team work and quick thinking, and the children were thrilled to teach the volunteers how it’s done.

We then moved indoors for the next activities: God’s Eye crafts and Bear Attack. God’s Eye is a traditional Mexican good-luck charm made from yarn and wooden sticks. Some children were making it for the first time, while others who had done the craft at previous Mirai no Mori programs, shared tips with volunteers making their very first one.

On the other side of the room, Bear Attack brought a different kind of excitement. This English rhythm game is a Summer Camp classic, and many repeater campers immediately jumped in with enthusiasm. Morgan Stanley volunteers were happily surprised by how comfortable the children were using English phrases throughout the game.

Although this visit was shorter than our typical programs, it was packed with energy, and the children seemed proud to welcome familiar and new adult role models into their home. A huge thank you to Morgan Stanley for being such a key partner and for sending diverse volunteers to this special visit.