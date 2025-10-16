2025 October Back to Nature: Hiking Report with FedEx

Date: October 12, 2025

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 28 campers, 10 care workers, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 13 sponsors

Sponsor: FedEx

The ideal weather between summer and fall set the stage for our Back to Nature Hiking Program in Mitake. About 30 children from three care homes joined the adventure along with 13 volunteers from FedEx, who sponsored the program and took on the challenge alongside the campers as supportive role models.

With the mountains as our backdrop, we began the day with orientation to form the teams for the day: a mix of campers of all ages, Mirai no Mori staff, and FedEx volunteers. Each team chose a camper leader, a hiking-themed team name, and team headcount chant to break the ice. Before setting off on the hike, we introduced the trail and the essentials for the journey, including bear bells, water bottles, and bento boxes. Then, we were off!

This program had a large group of participants, and it was impressive to see everyone hiking in a steady pace through the ups and downs of the forest, cheering each other on, exploring the local flora and fauna, and sharing conversations with new people along the way. Some campers had joined our hiking program before and were confident to guide their first-time teammates through the trickier sections, offering encouragement and advice.

Throughout the trail, in addition to our classic challenges such as the Echo Challenge, we added team challenges highlighting the five senses. These encouraged mindfulness and observation: noticing smells, sounds, textures, and scenery during the hike, and how they changed as we progressed along the trail.

After hiking roughly 4 kilometers, we reached the Tama River, where we rested and enjoyed a well-earned bento lunch. Once lunch was finished, it was time for river play! Campers chose their own activities- splashing in the river, looking for living creatures, skipping stones, building stone towers, or sitting quietly by the riverbank, enjoying the cool breeze. This free time always showcases the different personalities of our campers. FedEx volunteers also joined in the fun, splashing in the water and laughing with the children.

As always, we closed the day with reflection. Teams talked about their favorite moments of the day, the hardest parts of the hike, and the sense of accomplishment they felt upon reaching the goal, even after slipping or wanting to give up.

“Last time I joined the hiking program, I slipped a couple of times, so this time my goal was to complete the hike without falling, and I did it! I also gave advice to younger campers on where to step and what to hold onto during the difficult parts.” by camper, grade 8

“Compared to how much I usually walk at school, I walked so much today!” by camper, grade 4 “I wanted to find living creatures and was able to catch two crabs! I was happy to show them to my team and add my findings to our team challenge list.” by camper, grade 3 “My favorite part of the day was having lunch on a big rock by the river.” by camper, grade 4

“I was impressed by the group’s pace during the hike. Even with many steep sections and young elementary school campers, everyone kept moving steadily, and the children stayed positive the entire time.” by sponsor

Hiking challenges everyone in unique ways, and we are deeply grateful to FedEx for providing this experience to the youth we serve, marking a beautiful transition into the fall season.