2025 September & October Graduate Program Report

September and October marked the start of the busy autumn season for Mirai no Mori program graduates! Graduates at various stages of their lives returned to the community, each engaging in different ways and embracing new challenges.

In September, six graduates joined Super Staff and LITs for a rafting and self-reflection workshop. Using the rafting experience as a starting point, they explored their own resilience. The following day, they invited volunteers from Oracle to participate in a session focused on identifying personal values and strengths, and designing actions for the future. There were also reunions with a program staff living in the United States, farewells to a graduate heading off to study abroad, and send-offs for a staff member departing for Canada, making it a truly eventful day.

“It was so nice to see everyone again after such a long time. During the workshop, I discussed career changes, and I realized how challenging it is now to make decisions on my own. Before, things were on a set path, and I could just follow it—but now, I have to make choices myself, and that’s really tough.” by graduate “I want to live a life where I can truly say ‘I did my best,’ so I’m committed to reflecting on each day, keeping a diary, setting monthly goals, and reading the news regularly!” by graduate

Additionally, the original LINE stickers created as a graduate project, which had been in preparation since June, were completed. Two graduates collaborated on the project, dividing roles into planning and illustration. Through Zoom meetings and community surveys, they carefully developed the stickers, showing remarkable dedication. Their hope is that people will use the stickers in daily life and remember Mirai no Mori fondly.

“It felt great to give back to Mirai no Mori, not just receive from them. Being able to contribute something myself was very rewarding!” by graduate “Since I had never participated in a LIT project before, I learned a lot of new things. I want to use this experience to challenge myself in many ways as an adult.” by graduate

In October, the two graduates who created the LINE stickers also participated in a cricket event as volunteers and joined the Sano Trip Project. They applied the skills and experiences they had gained at Mirai no Mori while contributing to these community activities. Even in the rain, they were strongly inspired by the passion of the event staff who kept the energy high throughout. Since this was their second graduate project together, we were also happy to see even more growth from them!

“It was my first time properly watching a cricket match and joining a charity event not organized by Mirai no Mori, so it was a fun experience that really broadened my perspective. I was especially impressed by the staff members who kept the excitement going despite the bad weather—their passion for the event truly stood out to me.” by graduate “One thing I reflected on was the lack of clear role-sharing during the raffle sales, as well as my limited understanding of how the raffle worked. Because of that, I wasn’t able to guide the guests as smoothly as I wanted to. Next time, I’d like to be better prepared so I can handle things with more confidence.” by graduate

Looking ahead, in November and December, many graduates are expected to join the Charity Run and Winter Party. These events provide wonderful opportunities to connect with graduates, and we hope you’ll join us as well!