2025 Special Christmas Care Home Visit with KEEN

Date: November 18, 2024

Place: Tokyo

Participants: Around 20 campers, 1 LIT, 1 graduate, 8 Mirai no Mori staff, 7 sponsors

Sponsor: KEEN

Kicking off the festive season, we hosted a special Christmas care home visit with KEEN that has supported our programs for many years as a sponsor, partner and advocate. This time, seven of their employees joined us, bringing their warm smiles and generous gifts of shoes and fun craft workshops for everyone to enjoy.

As children of all ages arrived, they were welcomed by a long and colorful display of KEEN shoes. With many models, colors, and patterns to choose from, each camper took their time to find the perfect pair. Care workers also had the chance to pick shoes, another thoughtful touch from KEEN that everyone deeply appreciated.

After choosing their shoes, the children moved on to two creative workshops. The first was an eco-bag stamping activity. Children were given plain eco-bags and a full set of outdoor-themed stamps, along with ink pads in every color.

For those who wanted something more detailed, KEEN prepared a hands-on cardboard craft. Using KEEN shoeboxes, the children assembled 3D puzzle-style photostands, coloring each piece in the colors of their liking. After building the frame, they took a photo on the spot, printed it, and placed it inside the stand. Some campers focused on one craft, others tried both, but every child left with a handmade creation to cherish.

A heartfelt thank you to KEEN for their continuous generosity, creativity, and long-term commitment to Mirai no Mori’s mission. This visit was a warm and beautiful start to the festive season, and we are deeply grateful for everything KEEN brings to our community.