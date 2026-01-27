2026 Imperial Palace Charity Walk

REGISTER NOW!



April marks a season of transition in Japan. A new school year begins. New routines take shape. And for many of the children and young people Mirai no Mori supports, it’s the start of a new chapter: campers entering a new grade, LITs stepping into high school, and graduates beginning university or their first job.

Our annual Imperial Palace Charity Walk is here to celebrate these new beginnings!

This is a flexible event designed to fit into your schedule. Choose a one-hour time slot, walk at your own pace, and enjoy meaningful moments with friends, family or colleagues.

Event Details

When:

Friday, April 24th: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

A meaningful way to close your workweek

Or

Saturday, April 25th: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

An inspiring start to your weekend

Where: Imperial Palace (https://maps.app.goo.gl/nCxdH7rpfHfthSP67)

Participation fee per person (donation):

→ Includes a special Mirai no Mori T-shirt for the first 200 participants.



Adults: ¥5,000

University Students: ¥3,000

High School Students & Under: ¥2,000

REGISTER HERE with the following information ready:

Number of participants

Preferred time slot

T-shirt size for each participant



Every year, this event brings together our supporters and donors with the young people we serve: high school students participating in our Leaders in Training (LIT) program, as well as program graduates who have aged out of their care homes and are now living independently, using the skills they developed through Mirai no Mori. Here are a few reflections from youth who joined last year’s event:

“Similar to last year, my mission was to increase the number of Mirai no Mori Instagram followers, and I reached my goal on both Friday and Saturday! I had to step out of my comfort zone and ask people in English sometimes, which was a great challenge.” by graduate “I joined last year’s charity walk and had the opportunity to walk with the same corporate group this year. One employee who participated both years remembered what we talked about last time- I had told her about my dreams and goals. This year, I told her I’m starting vocational school to pursue those dreams, and she was so happy for me. The support I felt was amazing.” by graduate “I study English at university, and I joined an English-only speaking group of participants for a walk around the palace. I was able to practice a lot of English speaking, which was my goal for the event.” by graduate

Read more here: 2025 Imperial Palace Walk Charity Report

Join this event, meet the youth we support, and help us break new records in 2026!

For inquiries: events@mirai-no-mori.jp