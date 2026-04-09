2026 KIWL & Mirai no Mori BBQ report

Date: April 4th, 2026

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 6 Graduates, 4 Mirai no Mori staff, 20 KIWL Riders

Partners: Knights in White Lycra (KIWL), Swan & Lion

Rain couldn’t dampen the spirits (or the appetites!) as we hosted a special BBQ in Mitake with the Knights in White Lycra, who will be conquering a 500km charity ride from Shiga to Osaka this May to raise funds for Mirai no Mori. The cyclists trained with a ride from central Tokyo to Mitake and were welcomed at the finish line by six Mirai no Mori graduates, a perfect way to bridge the gap between fundraising efforts and the lives they impact.

The day kicked off with a steady drizzle, but if you know the KIWL riders, you know they aren’t easily deterred! While 20 riders tackled the wet roads to reach us, the graduates were busy at the venue. The morning began with an orientation where graduates learned more about KIWL’s mission and charity initiatives. Everyone then pitched in to prepare food and set the stage for a warm welcome. As the riders pulled in smiling, they were greeted with immense enthusiasm. To get the conversation flowing, graduates introduced themselves using fun “conversation starters,” connecting new and familiar faces alike, in English.

Once inside, we huddled around a large communal table for lunch. For dessert, a massive shout-out to Swan & Lion for donating a spread of British favorites! We enjoyed authentic scones and carrot cakes from their Bake Sale, which provided a much-needed energy boost. Between bites of burritos and scones, participants mingled, sharing stories and getting to know each other. After a group photo to capture the moment, we cheered the riders on as they headed back home.

As the riders head into their final weeks of training for the Shiga to Osaka trek, we carry the warmth of this BBQ with us. A huge thank you to everyone who made this day possible, and good luck to all of the riders!