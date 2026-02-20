【2026 Leader in Training program report: February 】 

Over three weekends in January and February, we once again held three sessions of our Snow Program. Playing in the soft, powdery snow—something rarely experienced in the city—made the program an extra-special wintertime experience for the participants.

This Snow Program marked the final opportunity of the year for the LITs to be with campers, as well as the last chance to work as a team that has been together since April. Behind all the fun snow activities, the LITs once again played a key role in supporting the program. Compared to our usual programs, there was a large amount of equipment and gear to manage, along with time constraints, staff assignments, and detailed scheduling. Unexpected situations required flexible responses, so the plan needed to include a bit of extra time and staffing. It was a great opportunity for the LITs to put into practice the skills and mindset they had developed over the past year.

As in previous programs, one LIT member served as the team leader, taking responsibility for staff coordination, personnel assignments, and schedule management. In addition, members who are considering joining the LIT program next year participated as part of the team, making careful explanations and attentive communication with first-time participants especially important. Some tasks also required additional support from staff members, further highlighting the importance of sharing information clearly and communicating at the right time.

All three sessions were blessed with plenty of fluffy snow, allowing everyone to fully enjoy winter activities such as sledding, digging snow caves, and night hikes through a pitch-dark forest. The LITs fulfilled their responsibilities and responded calmly to unexpected situations. They also eagerly joined in the snow play themselves, fully enjoying the magic of winter.

With this program, all camper programs for the year have come to an end, and each LIT member is now looking ahead to the coming year. Whether graduating, returning as LITs, or pursuing other projects, we hope that the experiences gained here will support them in the next stage of their journeys.