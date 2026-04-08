2026 Leader in Training program report: Goal Setting Workshop with Michael Page

As the first LIT program of this new fiscal year, we held a goals and objectives workshop facilitated by members of Michael Page, a continuous supporter of Mirai no Mori. Four LITs—including three new members joining this year-and eight graduates participated in the workshop.

We gathered in Mitake on Sunday morning and began with self-introductions to get to know one another. After reviewing the purpose and guidelines of the workshop, we moved straight into activities designed to help participants gain a deeper understanding of themselves. In one-on-one discussions with members of Michael Page, participants explored their strengths, put them into words, and shared them with the group.

In the afternoon, we further explored participants’ personal values and the reasons behind them, working to clarify what they “want to do” and what they “can do.” After each activity, participants verbalized their thoughts and discoveries and presented them to the whole group.

Toward the end of the workshop, participants learned how to create action plans to work toward their goals and identified small steps they could take each day.

Through this workshop, participants had the opportunity to reflect deeply on their own futures—something they had not always taken the time to do—while gaining many helpful insights from the facilitators. Even though participants were at various life stages, everyone gained valuable takeaways. They also learned practical methods for setting goals and creating action plans to achieve them, which they can apply in many aspects of their daily lives.

We sincerely thank everyone at Michael Page for providing such a valuable learning opportunity.