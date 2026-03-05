2026 Leader in Training program report: LIT Project in Naeba

Over the past few years, the LITs have enjoyed “yukiita” (snow surfing) during our Snow Program. This year, inspired by the experience, two LITs took the initiative to plan a project and went on a three-day, two-night snowboarding trip to Naeba Ski Resort.

On the first day, we gathered in the morning and traveled to Naeba. After arranging equipment rentals at their lodge and having a quick lunch, they headed straight to their first snowboarding lesson. Starting with an introduction to the gear, the LITs carefully learned the fundamentals, including proper stance and weight distribution. By the end of the lesson, they were able to get on and off the lifts on their own.

On the second day, they returned to the slopes right after breakfast. Recalling what they had learned the previous day, they practiced at their own pace. In the afternoon, they took the gondola up near the summit, explored a variety of courses, and even challenged themselves on a beginner-to-intermediate run.

On the final day, they had only the morning to ride, so they took the gondola up early. This time, they were able to enjoy the breathtaking views that had been hidden by fog the day before. They even challenged themselves on an upper-intermediate run. Although there were plenty of falls, everyone made it down with smiles, clearly feeling how much they had improved over the three days.

For this trip, they chose a small, homey lodge. They enjoyed delicious full-course dinners and even roasted marshmallows over a woodfire after meals. They also had the opportunity to talk with the lodge owner and meet a kind couple who, by coincidence, were connected to Mirai no Mori. Sitting around the stove, roasting marshmallows, and chatting together became one of the most memorable moments of the trip.

While the experience was rewarding, the project also brought valuable lessons. Although planning began several months in advance, delays in finalizing details led to last-minute adjustments, including a change of meeting location the day before departure. In addition, differences between expectations and on-site realities resulted in exceeding the budget and needing to request additional funds. This experience highlighted the importance of thorough research and careful confirmation during the planning stage.

Even a seemingly simple trip requires coordinating many different aspects, including schedules, communication with the ski school and lodge, research on locations and costs, transportation arrangements, and budget management. The LITs were able to experience firsthand the complexity of project management and the importance of time and task management.

There were many meaningful learning moments throughout the trip. Stepping outside of our daily routine and embracing new challenges and encounters reminded us once again that growth often begins when we venture beyond the familiar.