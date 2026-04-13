2026 LIT & Graduate Program: Workplace visit with IHG Hotels & Resorts

We were given the opportunity to visit the ANA InterContinental Hotel in Akasaka, operated by IHG Hotels & Resorts, a strong supporter of Mirai no Mori, and four LIT participants and four graduates joined the program.

After gathering in the hotel lobby, we were guided to one of the event rooms, where we started with introductions and icebreaker games, followed by an explanation of the hospitality industry. We learned that the hospitality field includes many categories and types of businesses, and that the hotel industry, in particular, involves a surprisingly large number of different professions. IHG in particular, has an initiative called “IHG Academy,” where careers in hospitality start- it is for anyone, anywhere, who wants to discover, build or launch a career in the industry. We then received an overview of IHG, including its corporate philosophy, areas of focus, work structure, employee benefits, and the various roles and departments within the hotel. We learned that around 500 employees work in a wide range of positions within the hotel.

We were then treated to lunch at one of the hotel’s restaurants. At the buffet-style restaurant, a variety of dishes from different countries were available, and we enjoyed the dessert buffet as well.

After the very filling lunch, we went on a hotel tour and were shown various areas inside the building. We visited guest rooms of different types and grades, including suites, as well as the club lounge on the top floor. In the guest rooms, we learned about amenities and bed-making, and we could clearly sense the hotel’s attention to detail in making guests feel comfortable. We also had the chance to see back-office areas and the staff cafeteria, giving us a look at the hotel as a workplace.

After the tour, we returned to the event room and took part in a simulation game based on “special requests” from guests- something hotels frequently handle. Divided into teams, participants were asked to come up with ideas for how the hotel could respond to requests such as making a birthday celebration or a marriage proposal even more special, and then presented their ideas.

Through this visit, we learned about the many jobs that exist behind the scenes in the hotel industry, something we had not considered when using hotels simply as guests. We also gained insight into the company’s distinctive operational philosophy. Some participants are considering careers in the hotel, tourism, or food and beverage industries, and this program was a particularly valuable learning opportunity that broadened their perspectives.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone at IHG Hotels & Resorts for providing such a meaningful learning experience.