Looking for a way to spice up your Thursday night? Whether you’re a trivia master or just in it for the atmosphere, come join us at The Hobgoblin Roppongi for a special Charity Pub Quiz.

Event Details

When: Thursday, April 23rd

Thursday, April 23rd Time: Starting at 7:30 PM

Starting at 7:30 PM Where: The Hobgoblin, Roppongi

The Hobgoblin, Roppongi Entry Fee: ¥1,500

Your entry fee includes one drink to kick off the night, and a donation to Mirai no Mori’s mission!

All Welcome!

Come with a full team or show up solo and join a group. It’s going to be a night filled with friendly competition and great company. Let’s see how much we can raise while testing our knowledge!

Mark your calendars for April 23rd- see you there!