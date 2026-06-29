Graduate Film Screening with IHG Hotels & Resorts

This June, IHG Hotels & Resorts welcomed us to host a special film screening and interview session with a Mirai no Mori graduate who directed a film inspired by her own experiences growing up in a care home from a young age. Around 60 IHG employees joined us, both in person and online, creating a welcoming crowd in a wonderful office environment.

This event was a meaningful opportunity to strengthen a partnership that began last year, one that has already included a charity walk-a-thon across hotels throughout Japan, sponsorship of a Back to Nature program, and a workplace visit for our older youth. Bringing the graduate’s story directly to IHG employees was a powerful way to deepen their understanding of the children we support, and to offer a firsthand perspective on the impact of our work.

Following an introduction to Mirai no Mori by our Executive Director, the audience watched the film closely from start to finish. The film has already earned recognition, having received an award at the Tateshina Kogen Film Festival in 2024. After the screening, the graduate took the stage to share more about her journey and her creative process. She spoke openly about the challenges of directing such a personal and powerful story, and reflected on how the resilience and skills she built through her time at Mirai no Mori helped guide her through them.

A heartfelt thank you to IHG Hotels & Resorts and everyone who joined us, online and in person, for making this such a meaningful event.