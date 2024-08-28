2024 Mirai no Mori Winter Party



After celebrating our amazing 10 years of operations, Mirai no Mori is embarking on the Next Chapter of its journey, and we want to celebrate it with YOU! We survived the pandemic and came back stronger than ever, ready to scale our impact and spread our “Camp Magic” even further with your support!

Join our amazing community of supporters for a night of fun, gratitude, and excitement as we share our vision for the future.

Date: Friday, November 29th, 18:00-21:00

Location: THE CORE KITCHEN/SPACE

〒105-0004 Tokyo, Minato City, Shinbashi, 4 Chome−1−1 新虎通りCORE 1F

https://maps.app.goo.gl/HUaPtkJAFCDonnd27

Who is invited? Anyone who has been or wants to be a part of the Mirai no Mori story!

Ticket Information: 8,000 yen per person

What is included in the ticket?

2 hours all-you-can-drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available)

Finger food

1 raffle ticket

All proceeds will go to empowering marginalized youth in Japan.

Dress code: Casual

Guests: around 150 people

Registration Link: https://mirainomoriwinterparty2024.peatix.com

Registration Deadline: Friday, November 22nd (or as soon as tickets are sold out)

Event Highlights:

Camp Magic: We want our supporters to get a feel of what our outdoor programs are like, so we’ve incorporated some details that are well-known and loved by our campers, in the event. Get ready to experience the magic of Mirai no Mori firsthand!

Graduate Speech: Be inspired by the story of a program graduate.

Be inspired by the story of a program graduate. Raffle Prizes : Have the chance to win amazing prizes, including exclusive hand-made art work by a graduate.

: Have the chance to win amazing prizes, including exclusive hand-made art work by a graduate. Special Announcement: Be the first to hear our exciting news about the Next Chapter of Mirai no Mori.

Why “Next Chapter”?

Mirai no Mori is witnessing the fruits of the seeds planted in our first decade: program graduates- now independent members of society- are joining our programs as role models for campers to look up to, being a perfect representation of Mirai no Mori as a community you do not have to say goodbye to. We are also growing our backstage team, bringing more chances to enhance both the quality and quantity of our programs, aiming to bring our life-changing outdoor programs to more and more care homes in Japan!

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of celebration, connection, and looking forward to the bright future of Mirai no Mori. We can’t wait to see you there!

FAQ

Who are the attendees of the Winter Party?

Anyone who has been or wants to be a part of the Mirai no Mori story! This includes corporate sponsors, individual donors, volunteers, program graduates, care home workers, ambassadors, program partners and general supporters of all ages. We expect around 150 guests.

What is the schedule going to look like?

18:30: Doors Open

19:15-19:30 Opening Words & Speech by Graduate

19:30-20:10 Mingling and Games

20:10-20:50: Mirai no Mori Awards & Raffle Announcement

21:00: End of event

Can I register for a group?

Yes, you can register as a group. In this case, please make sure to include all guests’ names and affiliations in the memo section (we will be providing name tags). If you purchase tickets for multiple people, please enter the event at the same time as your companion or transfer the tickets online in advance. (https://shorturl.at/f3RIe)

Is there a dress code?

There is no specific dress code. Casual clothes are welcome.

Can tickets be refunded?

Refunds are not available.

Is it possible to receive a tax-deductible receipt for the tickets purchased?

Mirai no Mori will not provide tax-deductible receipts.

