Partnership with the Knights in White Lycra 2026

We’re excited to announce that Mirai no Mori has been chosen as the charity partner for the 500km KIWL Charity Ride in 2026!

Knights In White Lycra (KIWL) is a Japan-based fundraising group of people of all ages and backgrounds who ‘get fit & give back’. This year, riders will take on a 4-day 500km+ cycle ride in Wakayama to raise funds for Mirai no Mori’s mission.

Our partnership with KIWL has grown in remarkable ways over the years- the group has raised to date an astonishing 187.5 million JPY for several charities including Mirai no Mori, ensuring the children we support have access to transformative outdoor experience and a brighter future.

Each year, we’ve witnessed the determination of the riders who take on this cycling challenge, and commitment of sponsors to creating spaces to “get fit and give back”. Through consistent, meaningful interactions with the youth we support, every KIWL member plays a key role in driving our positive impact.

We’re looking forward to another inspiring year ahead filled with impactful encounters with campers, LITs and graduates!

Donate today: 2026 Global Giving Donation Page