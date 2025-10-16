2025 October Back to Nature: Dairy Farm Day Report with Avery Dennison

Date: October 11, 2025

Place: Hachioji, Tokyo

Participants: 27 campers, 10 care workers, 6 Mirai no Mori staff, 6 sponsors

Sponsor: Avery Dennison

Program Partner: Isonuma Farm

Kicking off our fall Back to Nature programs, around 30 children from four different care homes joined our Dairy Farm Program last weekend, in collaboration with Isonuma Farm and sponsored by Avery Dennison. Some campers were surprised that the program wasn’t canceled due to the rain, but with the right mindset and rain gear, it turned out to be the perfect day to connect with nature and animals.

This program gave the children a rare opportunity to see, touch, and learn about farm animals, something many of them don’t get to experience in daily life. They learned how milk makes its way from farms like Isonuma to our tables, deepening their appreciation for where food comes from. The day began with orientation and team-building, where campers decided on team names and leaders. With a mix of new and returning campers, it is always impactful to see campers help each other through new experiences that may be overwhelming at first.

Next came a highlight of the day: milking cows! Isonuma-san, the farm owner, shared how carefully the cows are raised, speaking about animal welfare and respect. Everyone had a chance to try milking, and for some, it was their first time learning where milk really begins. Each team also received a set of challenges, like petting baby calves, feeding the adult cows, and remembering their names! Campers cheered one another, especially those who were initially nervous to approach the animals, and most participants were able to complete all of the challenges.

A warm farm lunch of fresh yogurt and hot corn soup was prepared by Isonuma Farm, a comforting treat after the morning activities. In the afternoon, the teams worked together to solve a mystery: “How Does Milk Reach Our Table?” Each group presented their findings in creative ways, some giving speeches and others using their drawing skills. Many campers eagerly asked Isonuma-san questions about farm life during their research time.

During free time, the children chose their favorite activities- feeding cows, petting calves, or chatting with friends and Avery Dennison volunteers. The program closed with reflection time, where campers shared what they learned, what impressed them most, and what they’d like to do better next time.

“It was my first time visiting a farm, and I was surprised at how big the cows were. I was scared at first, but in the end, I was happy I could pet them. I also learned for the first time that their tongues are rough!” by camper, grade 4 “I learned for the first time how much time and care it takes before we can drink milk: from a calf being born and raised to preparing a warm bed for them. From now on, I’ll appreciate milk even more.” by camper, grade 6 “It was my first time trying milking and butter-making! I really enjoyed sharing these new and impactful experiences together with the campers.” by camp staff “It was my second time joining the Dairy Farm Program, but this time the weather and the children were different, which made it another new and fun experience. I’m looking forward to our next collaboration.” by sponsor

We’re deeply thankful to Avery Dennison for sponsoring this program and sending such enthusiastic volunteers who brought great energy despite the rain. Thank you as well to Isonuma Farm for hosting us once again, providing these experiential learning opportunities to the children we support!