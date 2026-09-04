2026 Charity Run

Get active and make an impact!

The Mirai no Mori Charity Run is back- an opportunity to challenge yourself, connect with like-minded individuals, and empower youth living in care homes across Japan.

REGISTER NOW!

Date: Saturday, November 7th | Start: 9:30 AM

Location: Maruko Bridge Picnic Site, Tamagawa station

Choose Your Course– this is an all-ages event for all fitness levels!

3km Walk or Run

10km Run

21km Run

Registration HERE

Participation Fee

Adults: ¥5,000

University Students: ¥3,000

High School Students & below: ¥2,000

Register with this link with the following information ready:

Name Category (ex: adult) Gender (for awards purpose) Distance (ex: 10km)

What to Expect

Connect with LIT students and graduates to hear how they’ve grown and found their direction through Mirai no Mori

Get a limited-edition tenugui designed by a program graduate (first 150 participants only)

Enjoy raffle prizes and runner awards

As an organization, our 2026 core theme is the North Star, and we invite you to help us bring it to life. By joining this run, you help us build a community that acts as a guiding light for the children we serve. Just as fixing our eyes on a goal keeps us moving forward during a run, our movement becomes a source of motivation for their futures.

FAQ:

What is the schedule going to look like?

9:30-10:15 Reception

10:15-11:00 Opening speech, warm up and raffle announcements

11:00 Start!

Finishing time will highly depend on your distance and speed. Once you are finished, you are free to go!





9:30-10:15 Reception 10:15-11:00 Opening speech, warm up and raffle announcements 11:00 Start! Finishing time will highly depend on your distance and speed. Once you are finished, you are free to go! What are the payment options?

Please help us with the smooth registration by paying in advance. If possible, credit card payment is preferred. The link for online payment is on the registration form as well as on the follow up confirmation email. As a last resort, the payment option on the day of the event is cash only . Refunds are not available.





Please help us with the smooth registration by paying in advance. The link for online payment is on the registration form as well as on the follow up confirmation email. As a last resort, the payment option on the day of the event is . Refunds are not available. Is there an age limit of who can attend?

There is no age limit- everyone is welcome!





There is no age limit- everyone is welcome! Who is eligible to win an award?

1st, 2nd and 3rd places of the 10km and 21km run will receive awards (female and male separate).





1st, 2nd and 3rd places of the 10km and 21km run will receive awards (female and male separate). What if I want to register for a group of people?

We appreciate you registering individually. If you want to register for a group of people, please email us the information of each participant at events@mirai-no-mori.jp : Full name/ category/ gender (for awards purposes)/ distance (ex: Saburo Mirai/ adult/male/ 10k)





We appreciate you registering individually. If you want to register for a group of people, please email us the information of each participant at events@mirai-no-mori.jp : Full name/ category/ gender (for awards purposes)/ distance (ex: Saburo Mirai/ adult/male/ 10k) What happens if I cannot finish the chosen distance?

It is completely okay if you cannot complete the total distance- you can turn around at any time!

*For inquiries please contact: events@mirai-no-mori.jp

See you at the starting line!

★Raffle prize and in-kind donors

