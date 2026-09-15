2026 September Back to Nature: Rafting Report with KEEN

Date: September 12, 2026

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 21 campers, 8 care workers, 8 Mirai no Mori staff, 3 sponsors

Sponsor: KEEN

Program Partner: Mitake Race Rafting Club

With rain in the days leading up to the second weekend of our rafting program, Tamagawa River greeted us with a higher water level than usual, making it an especially adventure-filled program. Joining us on Saturday was KEEN, a long-term supporter, sponsor, and advocate for Mirai no Mori, whose employees came out to spend the day on the river alongside the children.

We opened the day with orientation, and this time it was the campers themselves who took the lead: two repeater campers volunteered to welcome everyone to the program, setting a warm and confident tone right from the start. Teams chose rafting and water-related names in English, and with energetic leaders cheering their members on, the excitement began to build before anyone had even touched the water.

For our morning activity, we focused on teambuilding activities, with a quiz, rhythm game and gesture game that had campers laughing and reading each other’s cues- a simple but effective way to build the kind of team energy that would carry them through the rafting ahead.

Lunchtime looked a little different this round. Our Leaders In Training who usually support in lunch logistics were busy taking a workshop specifically designed for them, so middle school campers stepped up during lunch time. It was a great reminder of how naturally leadership shows up among our campers when given the chance.

With bellies full, we headed out for the main event: an adventure-filled rafting session made all the more thrilling by the high water level. Thanks to close cooperation with our program partners at Mitake Race Rafting Club, we were able to keep things both safe and full of fun. A few campers felt scared as they set off, but it didn’t take long before their teammates’ kindness turned nerves into confidence.

By the end of the run, every camper had found their own way to enjoy the challenges the river threw at them, and there were many heartwarming moments that reflected Mirai no Mori’s values of Kindness, Courage, and Respect. As if the also river wanted to add its own bit of magic, the warm weather brought on a rare and beautiful sight: kawagiri (川霧), a soft mist rising off the water.

Back on dry land, we gathered for reflection. Campers took time to thank their guides and listen to their reflections in turn, then shared their own stories about the day, the moments that stood out, and the values they’d seen come to life on the water.

“I got scared at first, but everyone’s kindness towards me encouraged me to keep going, and in the end I had lots of fun!” by Camper, Grade 4 “Our teamwork improved so much in such a short time, I was really impressed!” by Camper, Grade 5 “A camper showed awesome leadership, which she wanted to keep in mind today, by taking care of her teammates, cheering them on and sparking conversations” by Camp Staff

None of this would have been possible without KEEN, whose long-standing support and hands-on presence on the river continue to make days like this one possible. A heartfelt thank you to KEEN and to Mitake Race Rafting Club who helped make the day safe and memorable.