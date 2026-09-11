2026 September Back to Nature: Rafting Report with KIWL

Date: September 5 & 6, 2026

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 39 campers, 3 LITs, 19 care workers, 15 Mirai no Mori staff, 5 sponsors (2 days in total)

Sponsor: Knights in White Lycra

Program Partner: Mitake Race Rafting

Summer is a very exciting season for Mirai no Mori. Not only do we have our summer camp in August, but soon after comes a camper favorite: rafting on the Tamagawa River. Our first rafting weekend was made possible thanks to the incredible generosity of the Knights in White Lycra (KIWL), a group of cyclists who took on a 500km ride to raise funds for our transformative outdoor programs.

This weekend, around 40 campers joined us from five care homes. Some were returning to the rafting program, eager to put their past techniques to use and step up as leaders. Others were trying the activity for the very first time, nerves and excitement all mixed together.

The weather was cooler than expected after a few days of rain, but that didn’t stop anyone from embracing every challenge the river had to offer with smiles and laughs. Once again, the outdoors proved itself a powerful teacher of resilience and perspective, with all its unpredictability and beauty.

Rafting isn’t about how hard any one person paddles, but rather about teamwork and timing. To get everyone thinking that way, we kicked off the day with team-building exercises right after forming our raft crews. We started with a quiz about rafting and rivers, then moved into rhythm games and gesture games designed to help campers find new ways to communicate with teammates from different backgrounds.

Next came a moment of reflection and journal time. Campers thought about Mirai no Mori’s five camper values- courage, kindness, leadership, respect, and responsibility– and each chose at least one to focus on for the rafting day, along with why it mattered to them.

“I chose to work on respect. It’s my first time doing rafting and I want to make sure I listen carefully to the safety rules and advice from the guides, and remind my team members so we can have a fun but safe time.” by Camper, Grade 3 “I want to make sure that I take care of all of the gear we will rent for rafting, and make sure to give it all back, so I chose responsibility.” by Camper, Grade 4 “Today I want to focus on courage because the strength of the water is a bit scary, but I want to try all of the challenges, like the jumping challenge and the floating challenge.” by Camper, Grade 3

The more we talked about the river ahead, the more excited everyone got, but first, it was time to fill our bellies with energy! Curry from Cafe Monaca, a local restaurant in Mitake and long-time supporter of Mirai no Mori, has become a rafting-day tradition. This year, our high school students in the LIT (Leaders in Training) program even helped with the cooking, arriving a day early to take part in all the prep work.

Bellies full and energy restored, we welcomed six rafting guides from Mitake Race Rafting, our partner who makes this special activity possible year after year. Their enthusiasm and professionalism set the tone immediately, and everyone listened carefully to the safety instructions, feeling well prepared for the river ahead.

Each guide was paired with one team and took time to talk with campers about the values they’d chosen for the day. Campers also got to know their guides a little better, asking how long they’d been rafting, or what their day-to-day jobs look like when they’re not on the water.

With everyone ready, we set off down a 4km stretch of the Tamagawa River. There were calm sections where we could take in the different colors of the water, spot dragonflies, and admire the surrounding boulders, and there were thrilling sections full of waves, drops, and plenty of splashing.

Along the way, we stopped for both team and individual challenges: tug of war, jumping off a big boulder, floating down the stream, standing on the raft, and racing between teams. There were countless opportunities to try something new, even for our repeat campers.

Back indoors and changed into dry clothes, we gathered once more for reflection. Everyone, campers, care workers, rafting guides, and camp staff alike, was asked to think back on the day using four simple categories: NEW, IMPACT, YAY, and HMM, NEXT TIME.

To help remember the day, everyone wrote their reflections in journals to take home. It was especially meaningful to revisit what each camper had written that morning about their chosen value, and to talk through how the day actually went, whether they achieved what they set out to do, or found something to carry forward to next time.

None of this would be possible without the support of our incredible partners. A heartfelt thank you to KIWL, whose 500km cycling journey helped fund this unforgettable first rafting weekend, Mitake Race Rafting, for their expert guides and years of partnership, and Café Monaca, for keeping our rafting tradition delicious.