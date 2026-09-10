2026 Mirai no Mori Winter Party

Becoming A North Star

This year, we’re celebrating the role Mirai no Mori has come to play in the lives of the children we support even as they grow into young adults, and the long-term community we’ve been able to create in the past 13 years.

Join us to meet the lives you’ve touched by connecting with young adults who grew up in care homes, and see how, together, we can continue to be a guiding light they can always find their way back to.

REGISTER NOW!

–Details–

Date: Wednesday, December 2nd, 18:00–21:00

Location: The Theatre Table, 11F Shibuya Hikarie

Who’s Invited?

Everyone is welcome! We’ll be inviting care workers, volunteers, sponsors, and individual supporters. Feel free to invite anyone who shares our passion for empowering youth.

Ticket Information: 8,000 yen per person

Includes:

2 hours all-you-can-drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options)

Finger food

Dress Code: Casual

Guests Expected: Approx. 150 people

Register Here

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 25th (or until tickets sell out)

–Event Highlights–

Hear a speech from a graduate who has grown up with Mirai no Mori as a guiding light through their transition out of care

Meet young adults from care homes whose lives you’ve touched by supporting Mirai no Mori

Win exciting raffle prizes, including exclusive handmade artwork by one of our graduates

Check out last year’s Winter Party here: Blog

–Why “North Star”?–

For the past 13 years, thanks to meaningful memories in the outdoors, consistent touchpoints, and empowering connections, Mirai no Mori has been able to hold a special place in the lives of the children we support, not just a program they pass through, but a community they do not have to say goodbye to. Campers, Leaders in Training, and graduates come back year after year, embraced by a community that continues to believe in them, wherever they are, like a north star that is always there, guiding and inspiring.

For the children still discovering themselves, and for the young adults figuring out what comes next after independence, our team of role models fosters a growth mindset, an opportunity to discover their own potential, set goals, and build the confidence to go after them.

Join us in celebrating everyone who helps make this possible. Let’s keep building that foundation together.

★Raffle prize donors