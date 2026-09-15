2026 September Back to Nature: Special Rafting Report

Date: September 13, 2026

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 6 grade nine campers, 3 LITs, 2 graduates, 6 Mirai no Mori staff

Program Partner: Mitake Race Rafting Club

Our final rafting program of the year marked a first in Mirai no Mori’s history: a Back to Nature program dedicated to Graduates, LITs in high school, and those interested in becoming LITs, third-year middle school students standing at that in-between stage. This initiative is part of a broader effort to support the transition from camper to LIT, one that recognizes just how specific the circumstances and needs of middle schoolers preparing for high school can be.

With an older, more experienced group on the water, we were able to introduce new challenges that wouldn’t be possible with our younger campers, and teamwork mattered more than ever. Some participants tried pack rafting, paddling their own individual raft for the first time. We also raised the bar on our jump challenge, setting it higher than usual, and turned up the intensity of the race, making it more competitive than in past sessions. Additionally, after tackling the river together, everyone cleaned up the rental gear along with our program partner, and helped prepare lunch. It was inspiring to see how each participant handled new tasks and responsibilities, recognizing the different levels of experience.

Once the work was done, a nutritious curry lunch brought everyone back together, energy restored and ready for the next part of the day: the LIT Program Explanation Session, where LITs and Graduates had the chance to turn their own experiences into words for those considering the same path.



“Since becoming an LIT, I’ve been able to learn things I can’t learn at school. I’ve found a new side of myself and started aiming higher.” by LIT “The reason I first joined LIT was because I wanted to challenge myself, since I’d gotten too comfortable in my everyday routine.” by graduate



“For me, the LIT Program is a place to grow.” by graduate

Some of the grade 9 campers had been with Mirai no Mori for years, growing up through our programs, while others were brand new, stepping into this world for the very first time. Current LITs and Graduates spoke directly to them, sharing what the LIT journey had meant for their own growth. It was especially meaningful to hear that impact in their own words, spoken to younger campers who see them as role models.

During this program, we got to see the full cycle of support Mirai no Mori has built: campers becoming LITs, LITs becoming Graduates, each one turning around to guide the next. It’s an even stronger source of motivation for us to keep specializing our programs and deepening our understanding of the needs of the youth we support, at every stage of that journey.