2026 February Back to Nature: Snow Report

Date: Session 2: January 31- February 1 / Session 3: February 7-8

Place: Tsunan, Niigata

Participants: 74 campers, 22 care workers, 4 LITs, 2 graduates, 24 Mirai no Mori staff

Sponsor: KEEN and Costco Wholesale

Partner: English Adventure



Across two sessions in February, we welcomed over 60 children ages 6 and up for a weekend in snowy Niigata. We were lucky with excellent snow conditions, opening the door to all kinds of snow play, from sledding and igloo building to quiet moments under a winter night sky. Compared to the first session in January, February brought many more elementary school students. For some, it was their very first time seeing snow. For others, it was the first overnight stay outside their care home, or even their first ride on the bullet train.

Once campers, care workers, LITs and camp staff gathered, we began with a cheerful welcome and team orientation. Once the children were divided into teams for the weekend, winter-themed team names were chosen, and team leaders stepped forward. Some campers showed courage with a first attempt at leadership, while others practiced communication and kindness by making space for someone else to lead.

After lunch, participants moved into rooms and received snow gear- jackets, pants, hats, gloves, and goggles. From that moment on, managing their own gear becomes each camper’s responsibility for the entire weekend. Then, it’s straight into the snow!

Campers dug deep snow to build igloos, made snowmen, laid back in the soft snow, and tried again and again to beat their own sledding records, experimenting with new positions and cheering each other on. During Session 2, campers experienced a special activity generously provided by long-term partner KEEN: Yuki-Ita, a snow board–style activity. Yuki Ita challenged participants of all ages, teaching resilience every time they got back up after falling. It became one of the most talked-about activities during reflections.

After warming up indoors with reflection time and dinner, campers headed back outside for a night snow hike, one of the most meaningful moments of the weekend. Hiking in the dark without lights, stepping through different depths of snow, campers moved forward together, encouraged by peers walking beside them. The highlight is always the one minute of silence, where campers impress us by quietly and mindfully lying down in the snow, noticing their five senses and reflecting on the grandness of nature.

Day two began with morning assembly and camp songs, setting a positive tone for another day in the snow. After breakfast, campers returned outside, some continuing favorite activities, others discovering new ways to play in the fresh snowfall from overnight. Time passed quickly, as it always does when everyone is fully engaged.

After final clean-up, campers shared lunch and thanked the kitchen team for providing international dishes, giving them a chance to explore new flavors. The program closed with final reflections and a photo slideshow, capturing an impactful weekend of growth.

Seeing the growth of returning campers is one of the most rewarding parts of these programs. Each time they join, they challenge themselves a little more, supporting younger campers, taking initiative, and building confidence. February was a powerful reminder of just how impactful residential programs can be.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who made these snow programs possible! A special thank you to English Adventure for your continued support each year, providing accommodation, snow play gear, and helping create and maintain a safe, engaging snow play environment