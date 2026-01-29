2026 January Back to Nature: Snow Report

Date: January 24-25, 2026

Place: Tsunan, Niigata

Participants: 41 campers, 12 care workers, 3 LITs, 1 graduate, 13 Mirai no Mori staff

Sponsor: Costco Wholesale

Every year, we begin our program calendar with our residential snow program in Niigata. This two-day program celebrates the winter season and the sense of adventure that comes with it. This year, our first snow program was also our largest session of the season, welcoming over 40 children from four different care homes, surrounded by non-stop snowfall that turned the area into a true winter wonderland.

What made this session special, beyond its size, was that more than half of the campers were middle school students, many of whom had participated in our programs before, creating a natural opportunity for leadership. The older and returning campers supported younger or first-time participants, explained how things worked, offered advice, and helped maintain a positive atmosphere. Many also worked closely with our Leaders in Training (high school students), assisting with preparation and behind-the-scenes tasks.

As everyone arrived at the campsite, welcomed by relentless snowfall, we brushed off the snow, gathered together, and began with orientation and team introductions. After an early morning bullet train trip, everyone was understandably hungry, so we headed straight to lunch.

At Mirai no Mori, every moment is intentional, including mealtimes. Lunch is a chance to talk about respect and responsibility, and it’s always encouraging to see returning campers slowly internalizing these values over time.

After lunch, we prepared for the snow. Campers received their winter gear: snow clothes, gloves, goggles, hats, and were reminded that they would be responsible for taking care of everything for the next two days. This hands-on responsibility is one of the many ways we help children build independence in real time.

Then, it was time to head outside! Campers chose how they wanted to enjoy the snow- sledding, digging with shovels, snowball fights, climbing snowy hills, or building snow igloos. Groups formed and re-formed naturally, often mixing children from different care homes as they bonded through shared activities.

Later in the afternoon, we returned indoors for some warmer, calmer time. Campers played relaxed games, looked through photo albums from past Mirai no Mori programs, and then gathered for reflection and dinner.

As night fell, we set out for an anticipated activity of the weekend: the night hike. With the snow continuing to fall heavily, the trail was so deep that it felt less like hiking and more like swimming through snow! For many children and adults alike, it was a first-time experience.

Day Two began with high energy and a familiar favorite: a camp song called “Peanut Butter and Jelly,” performed in both English and Japanese. Many campers had practiced it back at their care homes, building their confidence in singing, dancing, and even helping lead the song.

After breakfast, campers returned to the snow. Some continued projects from the day before, while others explored new ways to play. As the program drew to a close, everyone worked together on cleanup, returning snow gear, checking rooms, and making sure nothing was left behind. With camper-only rooms, teamwork and communication were important.

We then gathered for reflection and 5 value camper nominations by the “5 Value Fairies,” original Mirai no Mori characters. Our camp staff dressed up to represent the five core values- courage, kindness, leadership, respect, and responsibility—and nominated campers who embodied these values throughout the weekend. Each nominated camper was encouraged to “kiss their head,” symbolizing praise that comes from within, helping them recognize their own growth. Finally, we closed with a slideshow of photos from the weekend, full of smiles, snow-covered jackets, and action-shots.

For our Grade 9 campers, this program marked their final experience as campers before transitioning into the next stage of their journey, entering high school from April. To honor this moment, we invited each of them to share, in front of the group, what kind of adult they hope to become:

“I’ve been participating in Mirai no Mori since I was 8 years old. I want to become an adult who can properly ask for help when I’m in trouble.” by camper, grade 9

Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who set the tone for an impactful and adventure-filled 2026! We would also like to extend a special thank-you to Costco Wholesale for their generous in-kind donations of snacks and treats, including the hot chocolate that helped keep everyone warm and energized throughout this very snowy program.