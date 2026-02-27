2026 January & February Graduate Program Report

January and February brought a quieter, yet deeply meaningful season for our graduate community with the powerful connections and growth. We held our Snow Program in the snowy region of Niigata, where campers experienced both the beauty and challenges of winter in Japan’s snow country.

This year, three of our graduates joined the program as volunteers. Returning not as campers but as supporters of the next generation, their presence carried special meaning. Supporting campers through snowy adventures, sharing meals, and simply being there as someone who once stood in their shoes- these moments embodied the cycle of growth that Mirai no Mori values so deeply.

Seeing graduates step into volunteer roles reminds us that Mirai no Mori is not only a place to grow, but also a place to return to and give back.

“I really enjoyed working alongside such an international and diverse kitchen team.” by graduate “It had been a while since I joined a program with campers, and this Snow Program reminded me that Mirai no Mori is a place I can always come back to. Talking with so many people helped me organize my thoughts and reflect on some of the challenges I’ve been facing.” by graduate

Another exciting update from this season is that one of our graduates launched a fundraiser for her own film production project.

After previously screening a film she directed and wrote, she is now taking the next step—seeking support to bring her new creative vision to life. Watching her challenge herself not only artistically but also through fundraising and outreach reflects her continued growth and determination.

We are always inspired to see graduates pursuing their passions boldly and carving their own paths forward.

We look forward to supporting their journeys in the months ahead and creating more opportunities for connection as spring approaches.