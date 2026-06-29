2026 Leader in Training program report: June Crafts

In June, our Leaders in Training (LITs) stepped up once again to support our monthly weekend program: a creative craft program specially designed to make the most of the rainy season. Operating under the guidance of an experienced LIT leader, the team embraced new responsibilities and deeper reflections.

Throughout the day, the LITs managed their usual essential tasks, such as supporting orientation and keeping lunch logistics running smoothly. However, this program also pushed them to master the art of behind-the-scenes transitions. While the campers were outside working on their Nature Art, the LITs had to stay one step ahead, preparing craft materials and resetting the room so everything was ready when the campers returned indoors.

In addition to managing the flow of the day, the LITs began taking on new roles that required them to step in front of the group such as leading the final reflection activity, and explaining activity instructions.

Just like in previous programs, strategic teamwork was key. The LITs carefully considered individual abilities when assigning tasks, ensuring that each member could shine while supporting the collective goal.

On Saturday evening, the focus shifted from program logistics to personal growth. The LITs participated in valuable one-on-one talks with Mirai no Mori staff, providing a safe space for them to confront their worries, celebrate their progress, and reconfirm their personal goals.

With the summer quickly approaching, the evening conversation also turned toward the upcoming summer camp. Some LITs will be experiencing summer camp for the very first time, some are returning with memories as former campers, and others are stepping back into the role with previous experience as LITs.

This program showed us that our 2026 LIT batch is eager to take on new challenges and expand their horizons. As they continue their journey, we are committed to providing programs that offer fresh experiences and new perspectives, empowering them with the tools they need to confidently forge their own paths ahead!